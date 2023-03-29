Donaldson signs for Reg Vardy

One of the most experienced top flight soprano players adds Reg Vardy to his CV.

Fresh from their qualification to the National Finals and with their appearance at the Spring Festival Grand Shield contest on the horizon, the Reg Vardy Band has announced the signing of the vastly experienced Kevin Donaldson on soprano.

During his banding career Kevin has played with many of the leading bands in the UK — including the likes of YBS, Fairey, Wingates and Kennedy Swinton.

Delighted

Speaking about the appointment a spokesperson told 4BR: "We are delighted to welcome Kevin to the band. His wealth of experience is underpinned by a wonderful technique and soprano sound that has impressed everyone. His talent is going to be a huge asset to us."