                 

*
banner

News

ConsTest Open ready to welcome bands to Brum

The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire will host the inaugural ConsTest Birmingham Open Brass Band Competition on Saturday with 14 bands taking part.

Contest
  The event takes place at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire

Wednesday, 29 March 2023

        

The inaugural ConsTest Birmingham Open Brass Band Competition takes place on Saturday 1st April at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

The new event (starting at 10.00am) is an initiative undertaken by student Mike Foley-Hall and has attracted 14 bands to perform their own-choice works to be open adjudicated by Ian Porthouse and Alan Morrison.

Live coverage

4BR will be at the event to provide live-coverage band by band analysis and opinions.

The works being performed, including the recent Area set-works, 'A Day in the Life of a Knight' (Philip Lawrence), 'Chorale and Toccata', (Stephen Bulla)', 'Pilgrim's Progress' (Rodney Newton) and 'Hungerford Town' (Darrol Barry).

There will also be the chance to hear 'Imagined Dances' (Freddie Meyers), 'Paganini Variations' (Philip Wilby), 'Purcell Variations' (Kenneth Downie), 'Scheherazade' (Drake Rimmer), 'The Lost Village of Imber' (Chris Bond), 'Trittico' (James Curnow) and 'Vitae Aeturnum' (Paul Lovatt-Cooper).

Partners

With bands from all sections competing for many prizes on offer, with partnerships from Geneva, Denis Wick, thecornetshop.com and Alliance.

There will also be several trade stands from World of Brass, Geneva and the Royal Marines, whilst Geneva Instruments will launch their new 'Signature' range at the event. There will also be a raffle to win a bottle of Bandsmens Gin!

4BR will be at the event to provide live-coverage band by band analysis and opinions4BR

Tickets and information:

Tickets are available at: https://www.bcu.ac.uk/conservatoire/events-calendar/constest-birmingham-open-brass-band-competition-01-04-2023

Tickets also include access to two gala concerts — the first, pre results, given by the 2022 winners of the Bernard Brown ensemble prize, Second City Brass Dectet. The second gala concert to be performed after the results, by The Ambrassadors, in Boults Cafe area.

For more information, go to: www.constest.co.uk

Draw:


1. Oddfellows Band (Ben Smith)
Vitae Aeternum (Paul Lovatt Cooper)

2. Regent Brass (Alan Duguid)
Imagined Dances (Freddie Meyers)

3. Jackfield Band (Ryan Richards)
Trittico (James Curnow)

4. Thoresby Colliery Band (Michael Howley)
Festival Music (Eric Ball)

5. Tewit Silver Band (Martin Hall)
Purcell Variations (Kenneth Downie)

6. Nailsworth Silver Band (Anri Adachi)
Chorale & Toccata (Stephen Bulla)

7. Wakefield Metropolitan Band (Lee Dunkley)
The Pilgrims Progress (Rodney Newton)

8. Red Admiral Brass (Stuart Barton)
Hungerford Town (Darrol Barry)

9. Shipston Town Band (Howard Gibbs)
Chorale & Toccata (Stephen Bulla)

10. Amington Band (Alan Gifford)
The Lost Village of Imber (Christopher Bond)

11. Greenalls Band (Russell Prescott)
Scheherazade (Rimsky Korsakov arr. Drake Rimmer)

12. Cleobury Mortimer Concert Brass (Matthew Ludford-King)
The Dark Side of the Moon (Paul Lovatt-Cooper)

13. Enderby Band (Stephen Phillips)
Paganini Variations (Philip Wilby)

14. Sovereign Brass (Alan Gifford)
Diversions on a Bass Theme (George Lloyd)

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

sbba

Report & Results: 2023 Scottish Youth, Solo & Ensemble Championships

March 29 • There was plenty of gold on show in Bellshill as a host of talented Scottish youngsters showcased their talents.

Eybb

European Youth Band representatives set for Malmo

March 29 • The players who will perform in Malmo as part of the 19th European Youth Band have been announced.

Contest

ConsTest Open ready to welcome bands to Brum

March 29 • The Royal Birmingham Conservatoire will host the inaugural ConsTest Birmingham Open Brass Band Competition on Saturday with 14 bands taking part.

REG vARDY

Donaldson signs for Reg Vardy

March 29 • One of the most experienced top flight soprano players adds Reg Vardy to his CV.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Regent Hall Salvation Army Band

Tuesday 28 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the Scots Guards Brass Ensemble

Friday 31 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London

Regent Hall Concerts - The Cory Band

Saturday 1 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band - Occasions Singers

Saturday 1 April • Loddon Hall, Twyford RG10 9JA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Sunday 2 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Vacancies »

Leicestershire Co-op Band

March 27 • SOLO HORN VACANCY. The Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Solo Horn player. We are a hard working, ambitious and sociable band, based in North West Leicestershire. We have a varied concert and contest schedule.

Concert Brass Poynton

March 27 • A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few additional players including a Bb Bass & additional Tenor Trombone and a Front Row Cornet. Not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals.

Concert Brass Poynton

March 27 • Required: A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few, additional players, including a Bb Bass & additional Tenor and a Bass Trombone, Plus a Front Row Cornet. We are NOT a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals.

Pro Cards »

David A. Stowell


Conductor and composer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top