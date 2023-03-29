                 

Open Day for Open Champions

Brighouse & Rastrick will hold a free open day for supporters and brass band lovers to find out more about their proud history.

  You can find out much, much more about the famous public subscription band

Wednesday, 29 March 2023

        

British Open and Brass in Concert champions Brighouse & Rastrick will be holding a special Open Day at their West Riding headquarters on Saturday 15th April.

Free event

The 2022 '4BR Band of the Year' is holding the free event at their rehearsal venue which will be open from 11.00am to 4.00pm with people able to come along and have the opportunity to meet players and enjoy presentations about the band's history.

There will also be the chance to browse through memorabilia, look at archive films and photographs and have you picture taken with the famous British Open Trophy, as well as enjoy music from a special B&R Octet ensemble.

History and heritage

Band President Stephen Howes told 4BR: "We are delighted to be able to open out doors to our Patrons, supporters and anyone interested not only in brass music, its history and heritage, but also local and family history.

I'm sure visitors will be surprised at the extent of our archive and collection of historical memorabilia. Many local people will have family connections to the band and we are always interested in hearing stories of former players and peoples' memories of the band."

Stephen added: "2022 was one of the most successful years in the history of the band. We hope local people and those from further afield will come along and enjoy just what makes Brighouse & Rastrick special."

Location

The Band headquarters 'West Ridings' is located in the grounds of Brighouse High School, 73 Finkil Street, Brighouse. HD6 2NY

For further information please contact the Band by emailing: patrons@brighouseandrastrick.com

        

