Hutchinson and Farr head IBBSS Gala Concert

Tom Hutchinson and Owen Farr will be the featured soloists on the International Brass Band Summer School Gala Concert this year — and you can be part of it.

Hutchinson and Farr
  Tom Hutchinson and Owen Farr lead the Gala Concert attractions

Wednesday, 29 March 2023

        

Details have been announced of the free Gala Concert which will close the 2023 International Brass Band Summer School course which is being held at Swansea University Campus from 31st July — 5th August.

There are still places available for the week of fun music making led by Prof Nicholas Childs and his team of world class tutors which will culminate in the concert at the Great Hall on the Swansea University Bay Campus site on Friday 4th August (7.00 pm).

The concert will feature sets by the Symphony and Cardinal Bands and will include classics such as 'An Italian Girl in Algiers', 'Poet and Peasant', Peter Graham's 'Shine as the Light' and Paul Lovatt-Cooper's new work 'Above and Beyond'.

The massed band items will include music by John Rutter with the grand finale of Dvorak's 'Finale' to the 'New World Symphony'.

Star soloists

Featured soloists will be Cory principal cornet, Tom Hutchinson and virtuoso horn star Owen Farr.

Prof Childs told 4BR: "It's a fantastic venue to host a wonderful Gala Concert featuring world class soloists and plenty of great music.

The venue hosted the Welsh Regional Championships a few years ago and offers a superb acoustic and plenty of comfortable seats to sit back and enjoy it all. All this and it is all free!"

Book a place

The IBBSS course is once again sponsored by principal partner Geneva, as well as World of Brass, Rath Trombones, Adams Percussion, Denis Wick, Brass Band World and Kapitol Promotions.

There are still a few places available on the 2023 course; for further details contact Alison Childs, alison4horn@btinternet.com

        

