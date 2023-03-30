Radio: Sunday Bandstand 26th March

Sunday Bandstand: 26th March
Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.
The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.
The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.
Playlist:
Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles
The Proclaimers
Kevin Norbury
Black Dyke Band
MD: Prof Nicholas Childs
Vivat Regina Suite for Brass Band Op 75
William Mathias
Rigid Containers Group Band
MD: John Berryman
Red Sky at Night
W. Hogarth Lear (Elgar Howarth)
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Elgar Howarth
Glory to his name
Eric Ball
Soloist: Tom Hutchinson
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper
Fanfare and Chorale
Egil Hovland arr. Ray Farr
Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag
MD: Reid Gilje
Alla Burlesque
Gilbert Vinter
GUS (Footwear) Band Quartet
Featuring: John Berryman, David Read, John Cobley, Trevor Groom
MD: Stanley Boddington
Horizons
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet
Ave Maria
Bach arr. Gounod / Ray Farr
Soloist: Jane Westervik
Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag
MD: Ray Farr
Hymn Of The Highlands — Ardross Castle
Philip Sparke
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Derek Broadbent
Comedians Galop
Dmitri Kabalevsky arr. Frank Wright
Hammonds Sauce Works Band
MD: Geoffrey Whitham
The Torchbearer
Peter Graham
Foden's Band
MD: Garry Cutt
Sunburst
James Hosay
US Army Brass Band
MD: Colonel Lesley Bryan Shelburne Jr.
Erin Shore — Irish Traditional
Arr. Leigh Baker
Boarshurst (Greenfield) Band
MD: Jonathon Webster
Mountains of Mourne — Traditional
Arr. Roy Newsome
Soloist: Beat Armwith
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: James Gourlay
New Commission
Martin Cordner
Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Howard J. Evans
Finale from 'A Musical Joke'
W. A. Mozart arr. Klaas van der Woude
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst
La muette de Portici (Masaniello) Overture
Daniel Auber arr. Aubrey Winter
Foden's Band
MD: Rex Mortimer
Thunder and Lightning Polka
Johann Strauss arr. Denis Wright
Sellers International Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes
Keystone Kops
Carl Davis arr. Philip Littlemore
Leyland Band
MD: Garry Cutt
Blaze of Light Concert March
Albert Elms
City of Coventry Band
MD: Kenneth Dennison
