                 

*
banner

News

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 26th March

More great brass band music from Chris Helme to enjoy over the airwaves.

Banstand
  Chris Helme brings more great brass band music to enjoy

Thursday, 30 March 2023

        

Sunday Bandstand: 26th March

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:


https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-26-march-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)
Opening for the weekly show
Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

The Proclaimers
Kevin Norbury
Black Dyke Band
MD: Prof Nicholas Childs

Vivat Regina Suite for Brass Band Op 75
William Mathias
Rigid Containers Group Band
MD: John Berryman

Red Sky at Night
W. Hogarth Lear (Elgar Howarth)
Grimethorpe Colliery Band
MD: Elgar Howarth

Glory to his name
Eric Ball
Soloist: Tom Hutchinson
Cory Band
MD: Philip Harper

Fanfare and Chorale
Egil Hovland arr. Ray Farr
Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag
MD: Reid Gilje

Alla Burlesque
Gilbert Vinter
GUS (Footwear) Band Quartet
Featuring: John Berryman, David Read, John Cobley, Trevor Groom
MD: Stanley Boddington

Horizons
Paul Lovatt-Cooper
Brass Band Willebroek
MD: Frans Violet

Ave Maria
Bach arr. Gounod / Ray Farr
Soloist: Jane Westervik
Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag
MD: Ray Farr

Hymn Of The Highlands — Ardross Castle
Philip Sparke
Brighouse & Rastrick Band
MD: Derek Broadbent

Comedians Galop
Dmitri Kabalevsky arr. Frank Wright
Hammonds Sauce Works Band
MD: Geoffrey Whitham

The Torchbearer
Peter Graham
Foden's Band
MD: Garry Cutt

Sunburst
James Hosay
US Army Brass Band
MD: Colonel Lesley Bryan Shelburne Jr.

Erin Shore — Irish Traditional
Arr. Leigh Baker
Boarshurst (Greenfield) Band
MD: Jonathon Webster

Mountains of Mourne — Traditional
Arr. Roy Newsome
Soloist: Beat Armwith
Brass Band Berner Oberland
MD: James Gourlay

New Commission
Martin Cordner
Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army
BM: Howard J. Evans

Finale from 'A Musical Joke'
W. A. Mozart arr. Klaas van der Woude
Brighouse and Rastrick Band
MD: David Hirst

La muette de Portici (Masaniello) Overture
Daniel Auber arr. Aubrey Winter
Foden's Band
MD: Rex Mortimer

Thunder and Lightning Polka
Johann Strauss arr. Denis Wright
Sellers International Band
MD: Major Peter Parkes

Keystone Kops
Carl Davis arr. Philip Littlemore
Leyland Band
MD: Garry Cutt

Blaze of Light Concert March
Albert Elms
City of Coventry Band
MD: Kenneth Dennison

Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke
Closing for weekly show Foden's Band
MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Hammonds

Hammonds to open Pemberton Concert series

March 30 • London finalists will lead the way in a new series of monthly concerts promoted by the Pemberton Old Wigan Band organisation.

Consett

Consett youth ready for concert celebration

March 30 • The youngsters of Consett Junior School will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of a band and its quite inspirational founder.

Cory

Cory set for New Beginning in London

March 30 • There is a great opportunity to hear the world premiere of Philip Harper's work chosen as the test-piece for the First Section National Finals.

Banstand

Radio: Sunday Bandstand 26th March

March 30 • More great brass band music from Chris Helme to enjoy over the airwaves.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the Scots Guards Brass Ensemble

Friday 31 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London

Regent Hall Concerts - The Cory Band

Saturday 1 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band - Occasions Singers

Saturday 1 April • Loddon Hall, Twyford RG10 9JA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Sunday 2 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Queen Victoria's Consort

Monday 3 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Leicestershire Co-op Band

March 27 • SOLO HORN VACANCY. The Leicestershire Co-op Band are looking to recruit a Solo Horn player. We are a hard working, ambitious and sociable band, based in North West Leicestershire. We have a varied concert and contest schedule.

Concert Brass Poynton

March 27 • A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few additional players including a Bb Bass & additional Tenor Trombone and a Front Row Cornet. Not a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals.

Concert Brass Poynton

March 27 • Required: A change from contesting? Concert Brass Poynton seek a few, additional players, including a Bb Bass & additional Tenor and a Bass Trombone, Plus a Front Row Cornet. We are NOT a learner band. Higher section players should enjoy our rehearsals.

Pro Cards »

Stan Lippeatt

BA, LRSM
Conductor, adjudicator, tutor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top