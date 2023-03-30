Radio: Sunday Bandstand 26th March

More great brass band music from Chris Helme to enjoy over the airwaves.

Sunday Bandstand: 26th March

Produced and presented by Chris Helme. For further information please see www.chrishelme-brighouse.org.uk and follow the Sunday Bandstand links for this play list and previous shows dating back to 2014.

The show is always open for questions, requests and is happy to play tracks and promote new CD recordings.

The show is played on nine UK community radio stations and four overseas; Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Galway, Ireland and direct to over 200 individual people around the world.

Also go to: www.radiochristmas.co.uk

Enjoy:



https://www.mixcloud.com/ChrisHelme/sunday-bandstand-26-march-2023/

Playlist:

Rhythm and Blues (Philip Sparke)

Opening for the weekly show

Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

The Proclaimers

Kevin Norbury

Black Dyke Band

MD: Prof Nicholas Childs

Vivat Regina Suite for Brass Band Op 75

William Mathias

Rigid Containers Group Band

MD: John Berryman

Red Sky at Night

W. Hogarth Lear (Elgar Howarth)

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

MD: Elgar Howarth

Glory to his name

Eric Ball

Soloist: Tom Hutchinson

Cory Band

MD: Philip Harper

Fanfare and Chorale

Egil Hovland arr. Ray Farr

Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag

MD: Reid Gilje

Alla Burlesque

Gilbert Vinter

GUS (Footwear) Band Quartet

Featuring: John Berryman, David Read, John Cobley, Trevor Groom

MD: Stanley Boddington

Horizons

Paul Lovatt-Cooper

Brass Band Willebroek

MD: Frans Violet

Ave Maria

Bach arr. Gounod / Ray Farr

Soloist: Jane Westervik

Eikanger Bjorsvik Musikklag

MD: Ray Farr

Hymn Of The Highlands — Ardross Castle

Philip Sparke

Brighouse & Rastrick Band

MD: Derek Broadbent

Comedians Galop

Dmitri Kabalevsky arr. Frank Wright

Hammonds Sauce Works Band

MD: Geoffrey Whitham

The Torchbearer

Peter Graham

Foden's Band

MD: Garry Cutt

Sunburst

James Hosay

US Army Brass Band

MD: Colonel Lesley Bryan Shelburne Jr.

Erin Shore — Irish Traditional

Arr. Leigh Baker

Boarshurst (Greenfield) Band

MD: Jonathon Webster

Mountains of Mourne — Traditional

Arr. Roy Newsome

Soloist: Beat Armwith

Brass Band Berner Oberland

MD: James Gourlay

New Commission

Martin Cordner

Boscombe Band of the Salvation Army

BM: Howard J. Evans

Finale from 'A Musical Joke'

W. A. Mozart arr. Klaas van der Woude

Brighouse and Rastrick Band

MD: David Hirst

La muette de Portici (Masaniello) Overture

Daniel Auber arr. Aubrey Winter

Foden's Band

MD: Rex Mortimer

Thunder and Lightning Polka

Johann Strauss arr. Denis Wright

Sellers International Band

MD: Major Peter Parkes

Keystone Kops

Carl Davis arr. Philip Littlemore

Leyland Band

MD: Garry Cutt

Blaze of Light Concert March

Albert Elms

City of Coventry Band

MD: Kenneth Dennison

Rhythm and Blues — Philip Sparke

Closing for weekly show Foden's Band

MD: Michael Fowles

Enjoy the show...