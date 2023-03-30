                 

*
Hammonds to open Pemberton Concert series

London finalists will lead the way in a new series of monthly concerts promoted by the Pemberton Old Wigan Band organisation.

Hammonds
  The Hammonds Band will give the first concert in the series

Thursday, 30 March 2023

        

Pemberton Old Wigan Band has announced a new series of concerts that will take place at their bandhall headquarters.

The venue was substantially upgraded in 2018 and was reopened by Dave Whelan, the organisation's long standing sponsor.

It now has a purpose built stage and lighting system to go with its excellent facilities (including a bar) and can accommodate an audience capacity of 120 people.

Concerts

Now the band will host the series which will open with the Hammonds Band led by Morgan Griffiths on Saturday 22nd April. They will be followed by Greenalls Band (20th May); Pemberton Old Wigan DW Youth Band (17th June); Pemberton Old Wigan DW B Band (July 8th); Trinity Girls (30th September); Dobcross Youth Band (18th November) and Pemberton Old Wigan DW A Band in a special Christmas Concert on December 8th.

        

Hammonds to open Pemberton Concert series

March 30

