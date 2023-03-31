                 

National Eisteddfod announces major brass band changes

A combined Second/Third Section and new Youth Section contest with a European bonus will be held at this year's National Eisteddfod of Wales.

Eisteddod
  The brass band contests at the Eisteddfod are televised.

Friday, 31 March 2023

        

The National Eisteddfod of Wales has announced significant changes to its 2023 brass band competition programme.

The televised brass band events have been amended. The combined Championship/First Section will take place on Sunday 6th August at 1.30pm.

There will now be a new combined Second/Third Section competition to be held on Saturday 5th August at 3.30pm. It will be preceded by the Fourth Section contest at 2.00pm.

New youth contest

A brand new Youth Contest will take place on Sunday 6th August at 9.00am, with 4BR informed that the winning band will be put forward to represent the nation in the appropriate section of the European Youth Championship.

Further details concerning age limits for this event are to be confirmed in the near future.

The decision follows an independent review of all group competitions which will be implemented for this year's LlÅ·n and Eifionydd National Eisteddfod, and the 2024 Rhondda Cynon Taf Eisteddfod. The 2023 festival takes place between 5th-12th August.

        

