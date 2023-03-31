                 

Turnbull takes on Bilton baton

The experienced Brad Turnbull is the new MD at Bilton Silver (Rugby) Band.

Bilton Silver Band
  The band has welcomed their new MD

Friday, 31 March 2023

        

Bilton Silver (Rugby) Band has announced the appointment of Brad Turnbull as its new Musical Director.

In an announcement the stated: "We are excited to have Brad join us and are looking forward to working with him.

Brad is a talented musician and a skilled conductor with a wealth of experience. He has worked with many successful bands, and we are confident that his leadership and musical experience will help us continue to grow and develop. His musical knowledge, experience and vision align perfectly with our band's ethos and goals.

Thrilled

Band Chairperson Matt Moran said: "We were thrilled to offer Brad the position and can't wait to see the incredible talent, creativity and passion he'll bring to our music."

The band also thanked Jack Fisher, who led them to promotion to the Championship Section from 2024 and to qualification to the 2023 First Section National Finals in Cheltenham.

I'm eager to get into the band's rehearsal schedule. I would like to thank the band for the gigantic show of support and encouragement they have already given meBrad Turnbull

Eager

In response, Brad Turnbull stated: "I'm eager to get into the band's rehearsal schedule. I would like to thank the band for the gigantic show of support and encouragement they have already given me.

I'm very excited to begin our journey together as we grow and evolve. I am also delighted that I will be assisting Jack Fisher as we all head towards the National Finals in September."

        

