Mead back on travels

The Besson star is back racking up the air miles enjoying the global appeal of the euphonium.

Mead
  Steven Mead is back on his travels around the globe

Saturday, 01 April 2023

        

Besson Artist, Prof Steven Mead continues to take his teaching, judging and performance talents around the globe.

Having already visited students and given recitals in Luxembourg, Peru, Norway, Portugal and France, this week he has taken a long-haul flight to be a guest at the Thailand International Tuba Euphonium Conference to be held at Mahidol University.

He will be joining Portuguese euphonium star Mauro Martins and renowned tuba soloist Sergio Carolino to give masterclasses, lessons, a recital and a concert with the Mahidol University Brass Band.

Development

The development of brass music in Thailand is quite remarkable, led by leading figures such as Boonyarit Kittaweepitak (Tee) who studied both at the RNCM in Manchester with Steve, and at the University of North Texas, with David Childs.

Following the trip to Asia, Steve will then head to The Netherlands to judge a euphonium, before taking to the air once more to fly to Brazil for the fifth National Euphonium and Tuba Festival to be held at Braganca Paulista, near Sau Paolo. His busy schedule is rounded off back in Europe for two concerts near Fribourg, Switzerland, conducted by Jamie Hood.

USA and Mexico

All that and he is also working alongside 4BR at the forthcoming European Brass Band Championships in Malmo, Sweden with future trips already pencilled in for a spring concert with Brass Band of Battle Creek in the USAS and a trip to Mexico.

In May Steve's contribution to the teaching excellence of the RNCM in Manchester will be marked by a special presentation RNCM Principal Prof Linda Merrick, in recognition of his 30 years of service at the leading institution.

The world of brass playing expands each year — and especially low brass and the euphonium. New countries, new players and new experiences — you never tire of itProf Steven Mead

Never tired

Speaking to 4BR just before he heft, Steve said: "I'm really fortunate to have these opportunities to travel and perform. The world of brass playing expands each year — and especially low brass and the euphonium. New countries, new players and new experiences — you never tire of it."

Image copyright: Julia Kwoka

        

