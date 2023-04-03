                 

Easter treats in store for National Youth Band players

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain is currently busy rehearsing at Repton School ahead of an exciting concert appearance at Stoller Hall in Manchester this weekend.

NYBBGB
  The youngsters are already hard at work under Dr Stephen Cobb

Monday, 03 April 2023

        

Talented youngsters from across the UK have headed to Repton School in Derbyshire for the Easter Course of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

This year it is being led by Dr Stephen Cobb, Bandmaster of the International Staff Band of the Salvation Army, whilst the guest soloist is his son Philip, the remarkable principal trumpet of the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Tutors this year include Tom Hutchinson, Mark Wilkinson, Ailsa Russell, David Thornton, Jane Murrill, Les Neish and Rhianon Harding.

Concert

The course will conclude with a concert at Manchester's Stoller Hall at Chetham's School of Music (M3 1DA) on Saturday 8th April (starting at 7.00pm).

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-national-youth-brass-band-of-great-britain-easter-concert-tickets-465038942997

It carries on the organisation's commitment to an inclusive ethos which is the last few years has seen the players enjoy courses led by the likes of Martyn Brabbins, Irene Anda and Philip Harper and soloists such as singer Nardus Williams and Grethe Tonheim.

World premiere

On this occasion Dr Cobb has also chosen repertoire that reflects the musical ethos of 'Hope, Love and Joy', with the centrepiece provided by the world premiere of 'Invisible Fire' by Irish Salvationist composer Dorothy Gates.

Also included is Paul Sharman's exciting opener 'Fuego!' set against the Dean Goffin march 'The Crusaders'.

Andrew Wainwright's 'Horizon' is balanced by Eric Ball's classic 'Song of Courage', whilst detours come with the turbo charged 'Folk Festival' by Shostakovich, Kenneth Downie's atmospheric 'Sunset over the River Exe', the colourful 'Suite from Stabat Mater' by Sir Karl Jenkins and Peter Graham's 'Renaissance'.

Philip meanwhile will showcase his talents on Erik Leidzen's 'Songs in the Heart' and Kenny Baker's 'Virtuosity'.

If you are anywhere near Stoller Hall on Saturday, come along, because it is going to be a real musical treatCEO, Mark Bromley

Principal players

Auditions have already been undertaken for the much sought after principal seats, with the line up as follows:

Principal Cornet and Leader: Lewis Barton
Assistant Principal Cornet: Lia Teague
Soprano: Ben Fearnley
Flugel: Phoebe Mallinson
Horn: Daniel Marsh
Baritone: Imogen Fewster
Trombone: Adam Warburton
Euphonium: Thomas Hall
Eb Bass: Ben Russon
BBb Bass: Nathaniel Wardroper-Hughes
Percussion: Jordan Ashman

Musical treat

Speaking about the course, CEO Mark Bromley told 4BR: "We are delighted to back with the latest influx of talented players. The enthusiasm and eagerness of the players to get to work is incredible.

We are particularly delighted to welcome Dr Stephen Cobb and Dorothy Gates, whilst I know everyone can't wait to hear Philip Cobb in action. If you are anywhere near Stoller Hall on Saturday, come along, because it is going to be a real musical treat."

        

