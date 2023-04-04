On yer bike...

                 

*
Tuesday, 04 April 2023

        

Brass Bands England CEO, Kenny Crookston is set to take to the saddle to help support the work of his organisation's Brass Foundations team.

Kenny will take part in the exhausting Ford RideLondon-Essex 100 cycle ride Sunday 28th May to raise funds for the ongoing work of the highly successful education programme.

Lycra

The route will see the lycra-clad Scotsman race 100 miles through London, into Essex and back again, ending in a spectacular finish on London's Tower Bridge.

Kenny has been a keen cyclist for many years and has already got a CV accolade for the mammoth John O' Groats to Land's End trip he made in 2011.

This one is a bit shorter, although he is now a little older as he told 4BR: "I've always enjoyed cycling when I've had the time. This is a great opportunity to support our fantastic Brass Foundations initiative which provides opportunity, resources and access to music for children and young people who may not be fortunate enough to otherwise take part.

The team's work has been a huge success since it was started in 2021, enabling thousands of young people to play a brass instrument, hear professional musicians, and connect with local bands."

Inspired

Kenny was inspired to take to the saddle once more after Claire Mitchell of Woodfalls Band took a daunting 'icy plunge' outdoor swim on the morning of the West of England Regional Championships in Torquay in support of the BBE team's work.

"That was really daring — and as my swimming isn't that great I thought I'd better get back in the saddle for my effort. I may not be as quick as I used to be, but I'm determined to get to the finish to help support the Brass Foundations work."

Support

Those wishing to support Kenny's efforts can do so via his Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/kenny-crookstonbrassfoundations?utm_term=pem7BppvK

        

