The death has been announced of the founding conducting of Arrow Valley Brass and former BFBB Chairperson.

4BR has been informed of the death of David Stanley, the founding conductor of Arrow Valley Brass in Worcestershire, and a highly respected brass band administrator.

David retired from his role as MD of the band in 2019 saying: "I've been very fortunate to have made so many friends in the wider band world and at Arrow Valley in particular."

Highly respected

Many more people will have been fortunate to have played and been associated with him for many of those years too, especially as the highly respected Chairperson of the British Federation of Brass Bands for over ten years, which he helped steer through many challenges before becoming Brass Bands England.

A band spokesperson stated: "It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the death of Dave Stanley, the band's founder and musical director for over 40 years.

Dave was a true bandsman and although he formally retired as Musical Director in 2019, he continued to play an active role in the band until ill health intervened late last year."

Huge impact

They added: "Dave had huge an impact on a great number of people through his involvement in the banding world and will sorely missed by everyone. Our thoughts are with his family."

Funeral details will be posted as soon as they are announced.