                 

*
banner

News

Death of David Stanley

The death has been announced of the founding conducting of Arrow Valley Brass and former BFBB Chairperson.

cROSS
  The death has been announced of David Stanley

Tuesday, 04 April 2023

        

4BR has been informed of the death of David Stanley, the founding conductor of Arrow Valley Brass in Worcestershire, and a highly respected brass band administrator.

David retired from his role as MD of the band in 2019 saying: "I've been very fortunate to have made so many friends in the wider band world and at Arrow Valley in particular."

Highly respected

Many more people will have been fortunate to have played and been associated with him for many of those years too, especially as the highly respected Chairperson of the British Federation of Brass Bands for over ten years, which he helped steer through many challenges before becoming Brass Bands England.

A band spokesperson stated: "It is with deep sadness and regret that we announce the death of Dave Stanley, the band's founder and musical director for over 40 years.

Dave was a true bandsman and although he formally retired as Musical Director in 2019, he continued to play an active role in the band until ill health intervened late last year."

Huge impact

They added: "Dave had huge an impact on a great number of people through his involvement in the banding world and will sorely missed by everyone. Our thoughts are with his family."

Funeral details will be posted as soon as they are announced.

        

TAGS: Arrow Valley

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Parker

Parker to give Heritage Euph premiere at RBC

April 4 • American composer Anthony Barfield's Heritage Euphonium Concerto is to be performed at Royal Birmingham Conservatoire.

cROSS

Death of David Stanley

April 4 • The death has been announced of the founding conducting of Arrow Valley Brass and former BFBB Chairperson.

Crookston

On yer bike...

April 4 • Brass Bands England CEO, Kenny Crookston will be seen in lyrca mode next month to help support the work of the BBE Brass Foundations team.

Elland Learbers

Elland Youth get ready for star spotting

April 4 • Elland Youth is already on the look out for the next generation of youngsters wanting to play in a brass band.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - Band of the Scots Guards Brass Ensemble

Friday 31 March • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London

Regent Hall Concerts - The Cory Band

Saturday 1 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Waltham St. Lawrence Silver Band - Occasions Singers

Saturday 1 April • Loddon Hall, Twyford RG10 9JA

Boarshurst Silver Band - Dobcross Youth Band

Sunday 2 April • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7EW

Regent Hall Concerts - Queen Victoria's Consort

Monday 3 April • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London W1C2DJ

Vacancies »

Chinnor Silver

April 3 • Chinnor Silver Band (2nd section, MD Ollie Hallstead-Brooks) are on their way to the National finals in September and are looking to strengthen in the following positions, Bass (Eb or Bb), Bass Trom & Percussion. We rehearse on Wednesdays 8pm -10pm

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

March 31 • Based in Rugby, the band requires a percussionist to join us for our varied schedule of events which this year includes a National Finals appearance before promotion to the Championship Section in 2024.

Trentham Brass Band

March 30 • Trentham Brass Band have a vacancy for a PRINCIPAL CORNET. We have recently gained promotion to the 3rd Section under the direction of our MD Shaun Farrington (Fodens Band). Rehearsals in our bandroom on Friday and Sunday.

Pro Cards »

Steve Pritchard-Jones

FTCL LTCL LDBBA DipMusEd GMus QTS NPQH
Conductor, Adjudicator, Teacher

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top