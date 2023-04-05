                 

Fanfare competition to celebrate St David's 40th anniversary

The 40th anniversary of the opening of St David's Hall in Cardiff is being marked by a brass fanfare competition.

St Davids Hall
  1983 marks the 40th anniversary of the opening of St David's Hall in Cardiff

Wednesday, 05 April 2023

        

Although the musical future of St David's Hall in Cardiff remains somewhat undecided, the 40th anniversary of what is regarded as one of the finest concert halls in the UK is being celebrated by a special Fanfare Competition.

Opened in 1983 the hall has hosted many major events — including the Cardiff Singer of the World competition as well as twice hosting the European Brass Band Championships.

Fanfares

Now, as part of the celebrations, they are looking for 1 or 2 long minute brass fanfares for a maximum of five players. Although there are no monetary prizes, the winning entries will be performed as part of the 2023 Welsh Proms series at St David's Hall on Wednesday 12th July.

There are two categories: under-18 and over-18, with the pieces composed for a maximum of five standard brass band instruments (for example: Bb cornet, Eb tenor horn, Bb baritone, Bb euphonium, trombone, Eb bass, Bb bass).

The under-18 category work should be of a duration of up to 1 minute. Over-18 category can be up to 2 minutes.

Panel

The adjudication panel consists of Kevin Price (Deputy Director of Music at the RWCMD); Philip Harper (MD of Cory Band) and Dr Jonathan James (founder of Bristol Pre-Conservatoire).

Entries must be composed using notation software such as Sibelius of Musescore

Entries must be received no later than Friday 19th May 2023.

How to enter:

Please email your submission to A2@artsactive.org.uk

        

