Bold as Brass contest comes with added bonus

There is a great opportunity to perform at the National Coal Mining Museum for England in Wakefield — with an added cash bonus too.

'Bold as Brass', the free-entry entertainment contest open to bands graded in the Second Section and below, will once again be held at the National Coal Mining Museum for England in Wakefield on Saturday 17th June.

Delivered in partnership with Brass Bands England (BBE), the free entry comes with a bonus fee of £50 to support each of the ten bands that can take part.

Exciting day

The event offers an exciting day out for bands and supporters with bands asked to perform a march in the special 'March Area', as well as providing a 20-minute entertainment performance on the museum site.

A BBE spokesperson stated: "The aim of 'Bold as Brass' is to provide bands with an enjoyable day out and an opportunity to connect with new audiences of different ages and interests, in a unique heritage setting which marries the cultural traditions of mining and banding."

Last year's event drew over 700 audience members, who enjoyed the music as well as exploring the museum's grounds and its underground mine.

Awards

In addition to the usual adjudication outcome there will also be a special 'People's Band Award' based on audience votes.

A non-competitive section will also allow bands who just want to come and perform to do so, with the option to benefit from the adjudicator's feedback without being ranked.

A range of non-cash prizes and trophies will be awarded to support band's development.

Find out more

Further details can be found at: https://www.bbe.org.uk/boldasbrass