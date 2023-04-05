Major financial ACE boost to Youth Music

The national charity will gain major financial boost to help young people make, earn and learn in music.

Arts Council England (ACE) has announced a £28.95 million National Lottery funding investment into Youth Music, the national charity that works to help young people up to the age of 25, "make, learn and earn in music".

The three-year funding is aimed to boost ACE's 'Let's Create' vision of ensuring all children and young people can access creativity and culture.

Vital boost

Speaking about the news, Darren Henley, CEO of Arts Council England stated: "This will provide a vital boost to grassroots organisations supporting children and young people who face barriers because of who they are, where they live, or what they're going through.

Youth Music's unique role as a delegated distributor of National Lottery funds has significantly equalised access to music making, learning and earning for young people for more than 24 years."

New funds

In response, Matt Griffiths, CEO of Youth Music, said: "Youth Music will now bring its expertise in inclusive practice to more than music. Alongside the popular Youth Music Trailblazer and Catalyser Funds, two new funds will be delivered: one in 2024 and one in 2025.

To ensure Youth Music's approach is responding to young people's needs, the team will now begin a period of research and development.

This is an exciting opportunity to respond to young people's creative ambitions in a changing world."

Youth Music's unique role as a delegated distributor of National Lottery funds has significantly equalised access to music making, learning and earning for young people for more than 24 years Darren Henley

Denis Wick

More information:

Find out more about the funding and how it will improve young people's access to creativity and culture on the Youth Music website.

https://youthmusic.org.uk/youth-music-and-arts-council-england-announcement

Image: Beth Walsh