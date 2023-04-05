New trio at Uppermill

Three new players have joined the ranks of Uppermill Band as they continue to rebuild.

Uppermill Band has announced a trio of new signings as they look to continue their encouraging process of rebuilding after the North West Regional Championships in Blackpool.

Thomas Bull joins on front row cornet following a short break from playing. A product of Hebden Bridge Junior band he has also enjoyed spells with Friendly Band, Pilling Jubilee and Lancaster University Brass Band.

Debbie Whiteley-Sykes began her musical career as a saxophonist but moved to cornet under the guidance of the late Neil Jowett. She has since played for Lindley Band's Tower Brass, Huddersfield & Ripponden and Emley Band, and with the encouragement of Uppermill players is now realising a long-held ambition to play tenor horn.

Finally, Ben Emms joins on Eb bass, showing his flexibility after a 20-year tenure on Bb bass, most recently with Friezland Band.

Speaking about the new arrivals, Band Secretary Katie Woodward told 4BR: "We are really pleased to have attracted three players of this calibre and experience. They've fitted straight into the team and have got our rebuilding process off to a really good start.

We are still looking to add to the ranks, so if anyone wants to join a band with an exciting future, please get in touch."

Contact: uppermillbrassband@gmail.com