                 

*
banner

News

New trio at Uppermill

Three new players have joined the ranks of Uppermill Band as they continue to rebuild.

Signing
  The Uppermill Band has welcomed the three new signings

Wednesday, 05 April 2023

        

Uppermill Band has announced a trio of new signings as they look to continue their encouraging process of rebuilding after the North West Regional Championships in Blackpool.

New trio

Thomas Bull joins on front row cornet following a short break from playing. A product of Hebden Bridge Junior band he has also enjoyed spells with Friendly Band, Pilling Jubilee and Lancaster University Brass Band.

Debbie Whiteley-Sykes began her musical career as a saxophonist but moved to cornet under the guidance of the late Neil Jowett. She has since played for Lindley Band's Tower Brass, Huddersfield & Ripponden and Emley Band, and with the encouragement of Uppermill players is now realising a long-held ambition to play tenor horn.

Finally, Ben Emms joins on Eb bass, showing his flexibility after a 20-year tenure on Bb bass, most recently with Friezland Band.

We are still looking to add to the ranks, so if anyone wants to join a band with an exciting future, please get in touchUppermill Band

Really pleased

Speaking about the new arrivals, Band Secretary Katie Woodward told 4BR: "We are really pleased to have attracted three players of this calibre and experience. They've fitted straight into the team and have got our rebuilding process off to a really good start.

We are still looking to add to the ranks, so if anyone wants to join a band with an exciting future, please get in touch."

Get in touch

Contact: uppermillbrassband@gmail.com

        

TAGS: Uppermill

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

York

Sponsorship boost aids York Railway's track to Cheltenham

April 5 • York Railway Institute Band has announced a new sponsorship partnership with Rowley & Sons Funeral Directors for the coming year.

Signing

New trio at Uppermill

April 5 • Three new players have joined the ranks of Uppermill Band as they continue to rebuild.

fONTYS

Top euph dozen to battle for Fontys title

April 5 • 12 talented euphonium players will head to Tilburg to try and claim the 2023 Fontys solo title.

Youth Music

Major financial ACE boost to Youth Music

April 5 • The national charity will gain major financial boost to help young people make, earn and learn in music.

What's on »

Harlow Brass Band - HBB SPRING CONCERT - STAGE AND SCREEN

Saturday 15 April • St Andrew's Methodist Church, The Stow, Harlow, Essex CM20 3AF

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 16 April • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St, . London . SE10 9BJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - HAMMONDS BAND

Saturday 22 April • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton.. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Brass at the Movies

Sunday 23 April • Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AR CB9 8AR

The GUS Band - Celebration Concert with Corby Silver Band

Saturday 29 April • St Peter and St Paul Church, 1-3 Market Pl, Kettering NN16 0AL. NN16 0AL

Vacancies »

Oddfellows Brass

April 4 • Require a soprano cornet and Bb Bass to join their first section band. Oddfellows have their own band room situated just off junction 22 of the M1 in Leicestershire with a sensible calendar of concerts and contests throughout the year around the country.

Chinnor Silver

April 3 • Chinnor Silver Band (2nd section, MD Ollie Hallstead-Brooks) are on their way to the National finals in September and are looking to strengthen in the following positions, Bass (Eb or Bb), Bass Trom & Percussion. We rehearse on Wednesdays 8pm -10pm

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

March 31 • Based in Rugby, the band requires a percussionist to join us for our varied schedule of events which this year includes a National Finals appearance before promotion to the Championship Section in 2024.

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top