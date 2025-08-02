Dreams realised with NYBBGB Children's Band

The talented players of the NYBBGB Children's Band displayed their musical dreams in full on their annual course.

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain Children's Band rounded off a week of realising musical dreams at Oundle School in Northamptonshire with a splendid concert at its Great Hall on Friday afternoon.

Packed with family, friends and brass band supporters, Course Director Dr David Thornton led an ambitious programme of repertoire that included two world premieres as well as featuring the talents of former principal cornet player Lewis Barton.

Honour and privilege

Speaking about his "honour and privilege" in being asked to direct the course, Dr Thornton congratulated his young performers on their "decisiveness" in grabbing the opportunity to shine.

He also informed the audience the journey that had been taken from the first day in welcomed his players to their first rehearsal, to the final day in which all their hard work had come together for a "fantastic"performance, was one that fully endorsed the progressive ethos of the NYBBGB organisation.

Maturity

"These are simply remarkable youngsters," he told 4BR. "Every day they surprised and delighted me with their maturity and determination."

He also paid his own tribute to the "inspirational"Lewis Barton, as the RNCM student thrilled the audience with his solo playing. He also took the opportunity to explain what it had meant to him to be part of the Children's Band and how it had helped him flourish as a player and person.

"What you get out of being part of the Children's Band means so much in every way", he said.

Uplifting

That was a point echoed by Andrea Price, as she introduced the world premiere of 'The Beauty of Their Dreams'. "I've asked so much of them as players, but their response, collectiveness, enthusiasm and brilliance has been so uplifting."

Andrea also gave a personal tribute to her follow composer, 14-year-old Easher Austin, whose bold 'Marche Triomphale' was played with stylish verve. "It was wonderful to hear. I couldn't imagine writing something as good as that when I was 14!"

Fantastic

Easher in turn also spoke of his delight at hearing "the fantastic sound" of the band as he revealed that he now hoped to write further works in the future.

In thanking the players, families, conductors, tutors and pastoral care staff, NYBBGB CEO, Mark Bromley added that the 56 young players had not only shown ambition, creativity and community, but had also showcased their outstanding talents in "expressing their musical ambitions so brilliantly".

Older siblings

The focus of attention now heads to the older siblings of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain for their course under the baton of Martyn Brabbins which concludes with their sold out concert at the Royal College of Music on London on Saturday 9th August.