Whitburn to build with new sponsorship

The Scottish Champion has announced a new sponsorship agreement with a leading property company led by a proud former player.

Whitburn
  New foundations sealed with a handshake between Bruce Brown and Charlie Farren

Saturday, 02 August 2025

        

The Scottish Champion Whitburn has announced a sponsorship agreement with Greyside Developments and its sister company Greyside Properties.

Founded by Bruce Brown, who played with the band in the late 1980s and early 90s, the companies specialise in high quality commercial and residential development and property services across Scotland.

Aligns

Speaking about his long-standing connection with the band, he stated: "This sponsorship is a practical way of supporting an organisation that has played a meaningful role in my past. We're glad to support a respected, prestigious local band and contribute in a way that aligns with our business values.

I spent just over four years with the band and had the privilege of playing at the Nationals, the British Open, winning the Grand Shield, and a second place at the European Championships.

He added: "Eventually, business commitments took over, but my love for brass bands never went away. I still attend contests when I can and have always wanted to reconnect.

Being involved again, even in a supporting role, feels like the right fit — and I'm proud to still play a part in helping the band move forward."

Being involved again, even in a supporting role, feels like the right fit — and I'm proud to still play a part in helping the band move forwardBruce Brown

Commitment and expectations

In response, Band Chairperson Charlie Farren, stated: "We're delighted to enter this agreement with Bruce, and his support will mean a great deal to the band.

As a former player, he knows the commitment and expectations on everyone involved at Whitburn, and we look forward to this partnership at our forthcoming concerts at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and high-profile contests."

        

