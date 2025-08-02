                 

Podcast: The Brass Monkeys — Episode 13

More chat with a Welsh accent from the trio of Brass Monkeys.

Brass Monkeys
  The Brass Monkeys ask questions of themselves

Saturday, 02 August 2025

        

The six-month review of the popular podcast with a North Walian accent, sees Rich, Steve and Doug ask questions of themselves...

Who is your banding hero? What band would you join at any time in history? How would describe banding in three words...?

To enjoy


https://www.podbean.com/media/share/pb-tdaub-191e7ec

        

NYBBGB

Dreams realised with NYBBGB Children's Band

August 2 • The talented players of the NYBBGB Children's Band displayed their musical dreams in full on their annual course.

Whitburn

Whitburn to build with new sponsorship

August 2 • The Scottish Champion has announced a new sponsorship agreement with a leading property company led by a proud former player.

Friezeland

Friezland set to enjoy mini Man tour

August 2 • Friezland Brass is currently enjoying meeting up with new musical friends for a trio of Isle of Man concerts this weekend.

Brass Monkeys

The Lindley Band - Parp and a Pint

Wednesday 6 August • 14a Holly Bank Road. Lindley. Huddersfield . West Yorkshire HD3 3 JE

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 8 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham GL51 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 15 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL52 7JY

Cheltenham Silver Band - Brass (and percussion) and Beer

Friday 22 August • St. Barnabas Church Hall, Orchard Way, Cheltenham, GL51 7JY GL51 7JY

Haverhill Silver Band - East Anglian Beer & Cider Festival

Sunday 24 August • St Edmundsbury Cathedral, Bury St Edmunds IP33 1QX

Cheltenham Silver Band

August 2 • Musical Director : Cheltenham Silver Academy Band. . Following the relocation of our current conductor we are looking for a progressive, passionate and dedicated individual to lead our Academy Band, and to support our continued improvement.

Usk Brass Band

August 1 • After a successful promotion to 1st section, Usk Brass Band are looking to fill the positions of assistant principal cornet, back row and drum kit. We rehearse on a Tuesday evening in our band room in the heart of Usk and guarantee you a warm welcome!

Croy Silver Band

August 1 • Croy Silver Band currently has contest vacancies on Cornet and Percussion, but always welcomes enquiries for any section of the band.

