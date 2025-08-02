Friezland set to enjoy mini Man tour

Friezland Brass is currently enjoying meeting up with new musical friends for a trio of Isle of Man concerts this weekend.

The un-registered Saddleworth ensemble has enjoyed success at a number of events in recent times with both their march and hymn performances and entertainment programming.

Before they headed off, Musical Director, Max Stannard said: "We're delighted to be able perform alongside local bands who have been wonderful in supporting our tour.

The concerts are in some great locations, and we hope to see lots of people enjoying our performances."

Andy Sheldon, Band Chairperson, added: "It's taken a lot of organising to put the tour together and we're grateful to all of the local business and individuals who supported our fundraising efforts and our friends from the bands on the Isle of Man who have welcomed us so readily."

Friezland Brass Band's concerts will be at 2.00pm on Saturday 2nd August at Nobles Park, Douglas with Manx Youth Band; 7.30pm on Saturday 2nd August at St Peter's Church, Onchan, with Onchan Silver Band, and 3.00pm on Sunday 3rd August in the Square, Castletown with the Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band.