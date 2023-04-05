Sponsorship boost aids York Railway's track to Cheltenham

York Railway Institute Band has announced a new sponsorship partnership with Rowley & Sons Funeral Directors for the coming year.

Well regarded

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are always keen to work with well-regarded independent family-run local businesses such as Rowley & Sons, and the sponsorship is very timely given our fundraising efforts to attend the National Championships in Cheltenham."

4BR was informed that the sponsorship will also support the band's ambitious music making plans, building on the success of innovative events such as their recent collaboration with York Astronomical Society concert, where the new sponsorship was announced.

We are immensely grateful for the continuing support of Martin and Elizabeth Rowley Band Manager, Martyn Groves-Williams

10th anniversary

The timing of the sponsorship will also coincide with the 10th Anniversary of the founding of Rowley & Sons. The connection is strengthened as Funeral Director Martin Rowley is himself a bass player and a member of the York R I Development Band. He has previously generously supported the band following National Final qualification.

Band Manager, Martyn Groves-Williams told 4BR: "We are immensely grateful for the continuing support of Martin and Elizabeth Rowley. Maintaining the ongoing viability of brass bands is always challenging but with their help we can look forward with certainty."