                 

*
banner

News

Sponsorship boost aids York Railway's track to Cheltenham

York Railway Institute Band has announced a new sponsorship partnership with Rowley & Sons Funeral Directors for the coming year.

York
  The band has announced the sponsorship link to the well regarded firm.

Wednesday, 05 April 2023

        

North of England First Section Champions, York Railway Institute Band has announced a new sponsorship partnership with Rowley & Sons Funeral Directors of York for the coming year.

Well regarded

A band spokesperson told 4BR: "We are always keen to work with well-regarded independent family-run local businesses such as Rowley & Sons, and the sponsorship is very timely given our fundraising efforts to attend the National Championships in Cheltenham."

4BR was informed that the sponsorship will also support the band's ambitious music making plans, building on the success of innovative events such as their recent collaboration with York Astronomical Society concert, where the new sponsorship was announced.

We are immensely grateful for the continuing support of Martin and Elizabeth RowleyBand Manager, Martyn Groves-Williams

10th anniversary

The timing of the sponsorship will also coincide with the 10th Anniversary of the founding of Rowley & Sons. The connection is strengthened as Funeral Director Martin Rowley is himself a bass player and a member of the York R I Development Band. He has previously generously supported the band following National Final qualification.

Band Manager, Martyn Groves-Williams told 4BR: "We are immensely grateful for the continuing support of Martin and Elizabeth Rowley. Maintaining the ongoing viability of brass bands is always challenging but with their help we can look forward with certainty."

        

TAGS: York Railway Institute

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

York

Sponsorship boost aids York Railway's track to Cheltenham

April 5 • York Railway Institute Band has announced a new sponsorship partnership with Rowley & Sons Funeral Directors for the coming year.

Signing

New trio at Uppermill

April 5 • Three new players have joined the ranks of Uppermill Band as they continue to rebuild.

fONTYS

Top euph dozen to battle for Fontys title

April 5 • 12 talented euphonium players will head to Tilburg to try and claim the 2023 Fontys solo title.

Youth Music

Major financial ACE boost to Youth Music

April 5 • The national charity will gain major financial boost to help young people make, earn and learn in music.

What's on »

Harlow Brass Band - HBB SPRING CONCERT - STAGE AND SCREEN

Saturday 15 April • St Andrew's Methodist Church, The Stow, Harlow, Essex CM20 3AF

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 16 April • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St, . London . SE10 9BJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - HAMMONDS BAND

Saturday 22 April • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton.. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Brass at the Movies

Sunday 23 April • Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AR CB9 8AR

The GUS Band - Celebration Concert with Corby Silver Band

Saturday 29 April • St Peter and St Paul Church, 1-3 Market Pl, Kettering NN16 0AL. NN16 0AL

Vacancies »

Oddfellows Brass

April 4 • Require a soprano cornet and Bb Bass to join their first section band. Oddfellows have their own band room situated just off junction 22 of the M1 in Leicestershire with a sensible calendar of concerts and contests throughout the year around the country.

Chinnor Silver

April 3 • Chinnor Silver Band (2nd section, MD Ollie Hallstead-Brooks) are on their way to the National finals in September and are looking to strengthen in the following positions, Bass (Eb or Bb), Bass Trom & Percussion. We rehearse on Wednesdays 8pm -10pm

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

March 31 • Based in Rugby, the band requires a percussionist to join us for our varied schedule of events which this year includes a National Finals appearance before promotion to the Championship Section in 2024.

Pro Cards »

Darren R. Hawken

PGdip, BMus(hons) PGCE, dipABRSM, LRSM
Conductor, Arranger, Teacher, Adjudicator, Band Trainer

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top