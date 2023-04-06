                 

Rothwell to round off Best of Brass series in Morley

The popular Leeds 'Best of Brass' concert series will be rounded off by Rothwell Temperance Band later this month under the baton of David Roberts.

Rothwell
  Rothwell Temperance will round off the 2022/23 Best of Brass Series

Thursday, 06 April 2023

        

Rothwell Temperance Band will round off the Leeds 'Best of Brass' series later this month at Morley Town Hall (Saturday 29th April) with a programme to cater for all tastes.

Theirs is the eighth and final concert of a hugely popular series which has featured Carlton Main Frickley, Leyland, Reg Vardy, Black Dyke and Grimethorpe Colliery, Foden's and Brighouse & Rastrick.

Mozart to Metheny

Under the baton David Roberts their set will encompass William Rimmer to Jerome Kern with detours to take in Mozart, Sparke, Lecuona, Metheny and Malcolm Arnold, Widor, Billy Joel and Peter Graham amongst others.

The band's outstanding stable of soloists will also be on show — with Phillip Tait, Johnny Walmsley, Tristram Cox and Beth Carabine all in the spotlight.

To book


Saturday 29th April
7.30pm
Morley Town Hall
Rothwell Temperance Band

Tickets: £13.50 (Concessions: £11.50 which are for Over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. Under 26: £10)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / Book online: www.leedsconcertseason.co.uk

        

