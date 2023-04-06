Last bar entries for Conducting Competition

There is still time to get your entry in for the 2023 Brass Bands Conductors' Association flagship Conducting Competition.

The event attracts entries from across the globe with the 2022 winner, 30 year old Boris Oppliger making the trip from Switzerland to take part.

Part of his prize saw him conduct National Champion Foden's alongside Russell Gray in their Royal Albert Hall preparations, as well as conduct them at the Regent Hall on the eve of the Final.

Candidates

Candidates are asked to submit video entries by the close of Thursday 13th April for shortlisting. 12 semi-finalists will then be chosen and will be invited to take part in the final competition day at Eccles Town Hall on Saturday 17th June.

Speaking of the event, BBCA Chair, James Holt said: "It's a great opportunity to gain feedback on conducting skills and previously this has been a platform from which people have launched their careers. I encourage as many conductors as possible to enter."

Video entries

Candidates will submit video entries for shortlisting by the BBCA panel for consideration to be invited to take part in the in-person semi-final.

They will conduct a 15-minute rehearsal of the Hammonds Band on a section of set-test pieces, closely observed by two adjudicators.

Six conductors will progress to the final, which will consist of a rehearsal and performance of a concert item as part of the evening's gala concert.

All semi-finalists will receive feedback from the adjudication panel on their conducting skills.

All non-shortlisted BBCA members will also receive audio feedback on their videos.

Prizes

Prizes include presentations to the top three finalists, the best UK-based participant, and a prize bundle for the winner including a year's free BBCA membership, a cash prize of £200, and the opportunity to work in rehearsal and performance with a championship brass band.

Find out more

https://www.bbe.org.uk/news18012023-1340/bbca-2023-conducting-competition-now-open

Closing date: Midnight, Thursday 13th April.