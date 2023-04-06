Euro coverage for Wobplay

If you can't make it to Malmo you can always sit back at home and enjoy the action from all the major events at the European Championships thanks to World of Brass.

Brass band fans across the globe will be able to enjoy comprehensive coverage of the 2023 European Brass Band Championships thanks to the recording specialists World of Sound.

Major events

Broadcast through its Wobply.com platform, it will provide viewers around the world with the action on the Friday, Saturday and Sunday (5th-7th May), including the Championship Section set-work and own-choice categories, the Challenge Section, Youth Championships and Gala Concert featuring defending champion Cory Band — as well as the all important announcement of the results.

Find out more:



To find out more about Wobplay go to: www.wobplay.com