Thanksgiving Service to be held for Roy Terry

The life and work of the highly respected Roy Terry will be marked with a special service at St Martin in the Field in London in June.

Roy Terry
  Roy Terry (centre) was a hugely influential voice in education and journalism both tin the UK and France

Thursday, 06 April 2023

        

A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. Martin in the Fields Church in Trafalgar Square, London, on Monday 26th June (3.00pm) to celebrate the life and work of Roy Terry, the highly respected educationalist, conductor, academic writer and brass band journalist.

Roy passed away in February aged 81 following a short illness.

A Lifetime Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts and Freeman of City of London & Liveryman of Worshipful Company of Musicians, he was responsible in later years for coordinating the awards of the Iles and Mortimer Medals.

Tributes were paid from across the education and brass band world from friends, colleagues and associates which were greatly appreciated by the family.

        

