                 

*
banner

News

Suited and booted for sold out action...

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has already sold out in Manchester — but you can hear them again in Birmingham later this month — along with a dog called Bongo!

NYBBGB
  The dress rehearsal picture has been taken ahead of their Manchester appearance

Thursday, 06 April 2023

        

The members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain have already got themselves suited and booted for their forthcoming 'sold out' Easter Concert at Stoller Hall in Manchester on Saturday.

And although there are no more tickets available for that appearance, the band will be back in concert action in Birmingham at 4.00pm on Saturday 15th April.

Birmingham and Bongo

This time it will be partnership with The Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines at Ruddock Hall, part of the Ruddock Performing Arts Centre (Sat nav address: King Edward VI Boys School; Edgbaston Park Road B15 2UA)

There is sure to be something for everyone — especially as there is going to be the world premiere of a fantastic fun piece by composer Paul Saggers entitled, ''Vivaldi's Mission to Saturn on a Dog named Bongo'!

Solo feature

Conductors Dr Stephen Cobb and Capt Sam Hairsine RM will lead the concert which will also feature a solo performance by BBC Young Musician of the Year Brass finalist, Phoebe Mallinson.

Both bands will also come together for a finale featuring Dan Price's 'Andromeda' and Geoff Nobes' beautiful 'Prelude on Lavenham'.

Tickets

Order your tickets for this special evening at:
https://tickets.ruddockpac.co.uk/sales/events/ruddock-hall/the-national-youth-brass-band-

        

TAGS: National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

NYBBGB

Suited and booted for sold out action...

April 6 • The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has already sold out in Manchester — but you can hear them again in Birmingham later this month — along with a dog called Bongo!

Roy Terry

Thanksgiving Service to be held for Roy Terry

April 6 • The life and work of the highly respected Roy Terry will be marked with a special service at St Martin in the Field in London in June.

Europeans

Euro coverage for Wobplay

April 6 • If you can't make it to Malmo you can always sit back at home and enjoy the action from all the major events at the European Championships thanks to World of Brass.

bbca

Last bar entries for Conducting Competition

April 6 • There is still time to get your entry in for the 2023 Brass Bands Conductors' Association flagship Conducting Competition.

What's on »

Harlow Brass Band - HBB SPRING CONCERT - STAGE AND SCREEN

Saturday 15 April • St Andrew's Methodist Church, The Stow, Harlow, Essex CM20 3AF

Regent Hall Concerts - Royal Greenwich Brass Band

Sunday 16 April • St Alfege Church . Greenwich Church St, . London . SE10 9BJ

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - HAMMONDS BAND

Saturday 22 April • Pemberton Old Wigan Brass Bands. Enfield street,. Pemberton.. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Haverhill Silver Band - Brass at the Movies

Sunday 23 April • Haverhill Arts Centre, High Street, Haverhill, Suffolk CB9 8AR CB9 8AR

The GUS Band - Celebration Concert with Corby Silver Band

Saturday 29 April • St Peter and St Paul Church, 1-3 Market Pl, Kettering NN16 0AL. NN16 0AL

Vacancies »

Oddfellows Brass

April 4 • Require a soprano cornet and Bb Bass to join their first section band. Oddfellows have their own band room situated just off junction 22 of the M1 in Leicestershire with a sensible calendar of concerts and contests throughout the year around the country.

Chinnor Silver

April 3 • Chinnor Silver Band (2nd section, MD Ollie Hallstead-Brooks) are on their way to the National finals in September and are looking to strengthen in the following positions, Bass (Eb or Bb), Bass Trom & Percussion. We rehearse on Wednesdays 8pm -10pm

Bilton Silver Rugby Band

March 31 • Based in Rugby, the band requires a percussionist to join us for our varied schedule of events which this year includes a National Finals appearance before promotion to the Championship Section in 2024.

Pro Cards »

Gordon Eddison

B Ed (Hons). Member AoBBA.
Conductor and Adjudicator.

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top