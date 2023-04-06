Suited and booted for sold out action...

The National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain has already sold out in Manchester — but you can hear them again in Birmingham later this month — along with a dog called Bongo!

The members of the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain have already got themselves suited and booted for their forthcoming 'sold out' Easter Concert at Stoller Hall in Manchester on Saturday.

And although there are no more tickets available for that appearance, the band will be back in concert action in Birmingham at 4.00pm on Saturday 15th April.

Birmingham and Bongo

This time it will be partnership with The Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines at Ruddock Hall, part of the Ruddock Performing Arts Centre (Sat nav address: King Edward VI Boys School; Edgbaston Park Road B15 2UA)

There is sure to be something for everyone — especially as there is going to be the world premiere of a fantastic fun piece by composer Paul Saggers entitled, ''Vivaldi's Mission to Saturn on a Dog named Bongo'!

Solo feature

Conductors Dr Stephen Cobb and Capt Sam Hairsine RM will lead the concert which will also feature a solo performance by BBC Young Musician of the Year Brass finalist, Phoebe Mallinson.

Both bands will also come together for a finale featuring Dan Price's 'Andromeda' and Geoff Nobes' beautiful 'Prelude on Lavenham'.

Tickets

Order your tickets for this special evening at:

https://tickets.ruddockpac.co.uk/sales/events/ruddock-hall/the-national-youth-brass-band-