The Brass Band Players Registry (BBP Registry) has announced that due band administrators should be aware that Royal Mail has announced increases in the prices of First and Second Class stamps.

The increase came into effect from Monday 3rd April

A First Class stamp is now £1.10

1st Class Large Letter (up to 500g) — now £2.95

Contact:

www.bbpregistry.com

PO BOX 53

Penarth

CF64 5XY

Office hours: Mon-Fri 09:30-15:30