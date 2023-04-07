                 

Concerto test heads New Zealand National challenges

Derek Bourgeois' colourful 'Concerto No.1 for Brass Band' leads the test-piece selections for the 2023 New Zealand National Championships in Dunedin in July.

New Zealand
  The National Championships are bring held in Dunedin this eyar

Friday, 07 April 2023

        

With live National Championship contesting returning in Australia this weekend, their neighbours in New Zealand are already well ahead in their preparations for their 2023 event to be held in Dunedin in July.

Over 30 bands have already confirmed their participation with an eclectic choice of set-works to be tackled in each of the four Grade contests.

Concerto No. 1

The A Grade Championship contenders will have to get to grips with Derek Bourgeois' colourful 'Concerto No.1 for Brass Band', which was adapted by the composer form his earlier 'Sonata for Two Pianos' written in 1972 at the request of Elgar Howarth.

The work was further revised to be used at the 1999 National Championships of Great Britain and certainly caused a stir — with its three movements inspired by the music of Arthur Benjamin, Ravel and Charles Ives.

The composer's trademark dark wit is on show in each — from the reference to Benjamin's 'Jamaican Rumba' in the opening movement to the tragic outcomes of road rage in the central 'Mr Bolt goes for a ride in his motor car and Monsieur Ravel turns in his grave' and the rondo-like 'War March of the Ostriches' after the composer visited Bristol Zoo, to close.

Classic Ball

Eric Ball's 1967 classic National Final test-piece 'Journey into Freedom' will pose a very different musical challenge to the B Grade contenders, with engaging works by Philip Wilby and David Chaulk in the other Grade contests.

A Grade: Concerto No.1 for Brass Band (Derek Bourgeois)
B Grade: Journey into Freedom (Eric Ball)
C Grade: A Little Light Music (Philip Wilby)
D Grade: And My Soul Overflow (David Chaulk)

The lists of the works that will be used in the prestigious solo and ensemble competitions were also announced.

Selections

Writing in the Brass Band Association of New Zealand's official 'Mouthpiece' publication, Association President, John Sullivan also confirmed the process by which test-pieces are chosen for the world's oldest National Championships.

He said: "â€¦the National Management Committee does not select the test pieces.

Our adjudicators have the unenviable task of deciding on the test works. Having listened to all the bands at our previous contest, and understanding the standard of each grade, last year's adjudicators are asked to provide our Executive Officer with a shortlist of possible test pieces.

Served well

He added: "They check that the works are available and then forwards the shortlist to the incoming adjudicators asking them to select pieces they would like to listen to. The incoming adjudicators then makes the final selections as they need to be comfortable that they can both compare bands performing the piece and sit in the box and listen to it played multiple times.

No system is 100% perfect, but I believe it has served us well for many years."

        

New Zealand

