Creative financial boost for SBBA

The youth music initiative work undertaken by the Scottish Brass Band Association gains ongoing financial support from Creative Scotland

The Scottish Brass Band Association (SBBA) will be enjoying an extra Easter treat this weekend with the news that it is to receive £70,000 of funding from Creative Scotland to support its ongoing youth music initiative work.

Creative Scotland is the public body that supports the arts, screen and creative industries across all parts of Scotland distributing funding provided by the Scottish Government and The National Lottery.

Positive effects

SBBA is one of 63 youth music initiative providers who will receive funding to help drive inclusivity and social issues through the positive effects of music making.

The Youth Music Initiative (YMI) has for 20 years provided a key funding channel for youth music projects in Scotland. It is backed by the Scottish Government and administered through Creative Scotland — with £1.7m in total being spent for the financial year 2023/24 to support incredible music-making initiatives targeted towards children and young people.

SBBA is one of the major recipients alongside the likes of the National Youth Orchestras of Scotland and National Youth Pipe Band of Scotland and reflects both its future youth commitments across the nation as well and its acknowledged successes.

Delighted

Speaking to 4BR about the award, SBBA President Carrie Boax said: "We are delighted to receive this annual funding which will enable us to carry on our commitment to brass band youth music making.

A great deal of hard work has gone into the application from several SBBA people, and my thanks go to them and to Creative Scotland for recognising and supporting our work.

Key

Carrie added: "YMI funding has been key to SBBA's success over recent years and underpins our commitment to enable as many youngsters as possible to engage, experience and enjoy brass band music making."

It also means that we can continue to look imaginatively about how we reach out inclusively into the hearts of communities as well as provide wonderful experiences like the forthcoming National Youth Band of Scotland Course in Strathallen."

Strength and ambition

Speaking about the awards, Morag Macdonald, YMI Manager at Creative Scotland, said: "Scottish Government's renewed commitment to YMI into its third decade recognises the strength and ambition of Scotland's vibrant youth music sector and the very real benefits it brings to young people and their communities.

The funding announced today is supporting an incredibly diverse array of projects that will create meaningful opportunities for children and young people to take part in music activities right across the country."

Inspiring

Meanwhile, Culture Minister Christina McKelvie, added: "I'm delighted that children and young people in many of our communities will have the opportunity to benefit from a range of inspiring music projects through YMI.

The projects that have been awarded funding focus on inclusivity and widening access and participation in cultural opportunities for children and young people from under-represented groups.

Music has the power to boost overall health and well-being and plays an important part in bringing people together to build stronger communities."