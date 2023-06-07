World Rankings: June update

The latest Band Supplies — 4barsrest World Rankings see substantial changes throughout the top 200 following one of the busiest and most impactful parts of the contest season.

Brass Band Treize Etoiles is the most significant mover following the Swiss band's brilliant first win at the European Championships, while Brass Band Uberetsch's Challenge Section for Italy sees it also make huge progress.

May also saw the British Open Spring Festival take place in Blackpool, where there wins for Whitburn, Llwydcoed and Thundersley, but history was made in the USA, where Five Lakes Silver Band took the NABBA title for the first time.

Meanwhile in Australia, Sydney City Brass retained its national title by the narrowest of margins from Brisbane Excelsior.

The other contests taking place since the last update were:

BBNI Spring Festival — won by 1st Old Boys Silver;

Fife Festival of Brass — won by the cooperation band;

Oslo Brass Festival — won by Jaren Hornmusikkforening;

ConsTest Birmingham Open — won by Sovereign Brass;

Gateway Brass Band Festival — won by Fountain City;

Buxton Contest — won by Hebden Bridge;

SEWBBA Spring Contest — won by Ebbw Valley Brass;

Northern Counties BBA — won by Kirkintilloch Kelvin.

With preparations now in place for the British Open, National Finals, Brass in Concert and national events throughout Europe in the autumn, there is still the potential for substantial changes throughout the table before the end of the year, but the big question is, can anyone unseat Cory from the number one position for the first time in 17 years?

Top 10 bands



1. Cory

2. Foden's

3. Black Dyke

4. Brighouse and Rastrick

5. Tredegar

6. Brass Band Treize Etoiles

7. Eikanger-Bjørsvik

8. Valaisia Brass Band

9. Flowers

10. Whitburn

To view all ranked bands go to:

www.4barsrest.com/rankings