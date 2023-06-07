                 

*
banner

News

World Rankings: June update

The latest Band Supplies — 4barsrest World Rankings see substantial changes throughout the top 200 following one of the busiest and most impactful parts of the contest season.

Brass Band Treize Etoiles
  Brass Band Treize Etoiles with Euro silverware.

Wednesday, 07 June 2023

        

Brass Band Treize Etoiles is the most significant mover following the Swiss band's brilliant first win at the European Championships, while Brass Band Uberetsch's Challenge Section for Italy sees it also make huge progress.

May also saw the British Open Spring Festival take place in Blackpool, where there wins for Whitburn, Llwydcoed and Thundersley, but history was made in the USA, where Five Lakes Silver Band took the NABBA title for the first time.

Meanwhile in Australia, Sydney City Brass retained its national title by the narrowest of margins from Brisbane Excelsior.

The other contests taking place since the last update were:

BBNI Spring Festival — won by 1st Old Boys Silver;
Fife Festival of Brass — won by the cooperation band;
Oslo Brass Festival — won by Jaren Hornmusikkforening;
ConsTest Birmingham Open — won by Sovereign Brass;
Gateway Brass Band Festival — won by Fountain City;
Buxton Contest — won by Hebden Bridge;
SEWBBA Spring Contest — won by Ebbw Valley Brass;
Northern Counties BBA — won by Kirkintilloch Kelvin.

With preparations now in place for the British Open, National Finals, Brass in Concert and national events throughout Europe in the autumn, there is still the potential for substantial changes throughout the table before the end of the year, but the big question is, can anyone unseat Cory from the number one position for the first time in 17 years?

Top 10 bands


1. Cory
2. Foden's
3. Black Dyke
4. Brighouse and Rastrick
5. Tredegar
6. Brass Band Treize Etoiles
7. Eikanger-Bjørsvik
8. Valaisia Brass Band
9. Flowers
10. Whitburn

To view all ranked bands go to:
www.4barsrest.com/rankings

        

TAGS: Brass Band 13 Etoiles

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Downton Band

Downton look to old friends to help 150th anniversary celebrations

June 7 • It is hoped a many former players of the Downton Band will return to help the organisation celebrate its 150th anniversary next month.

Brass Band Treize Etoiles

World Rankings: June update

June 7 • The latest Band Supplies — 4barsrest World Rankings see substantial changes throughout the top 200 following one of the busiest and most impactful parts of the contest season.

BlechKlang

Dutch link boosts German outlook

June 7 • A cross border musical partnership between Dutch and German musical brass band organisations has been a great success.

Mark Glover

Glover enjoys Rondofest experience

June 7 • Grimethorpe Colliery Band's solo euphonium Mark Glover has enjoyed his most recent trip back to Malaysia.

What's on »

Regent Hall Concerts - RAF Salon Orchestra

Friday 9 June • Regent Hall (The Salvation Army). 275 Oxford Street. London. . W1C2DJ

Leicestershire Co-op Band - The Great British Music Hall concert

Saturday 10 June • The Palace Community Centre. Ibstock . Leicestershire LE67 6LG

Besses Boys' Band - Besses Boys' Band Summer Concert

Saturday 10 June • St Mary's Church, Prestwich, Greater Manchester M25 1AN

Newtown March Contest - Newtown (Mid Wales) March and Open Air Contest

Sunday 11 June • Newtown Town Hall Grounds. Back Lane. Newtown. Powys SY16 2NZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Silk Brass Band

Sunday 11 June • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Saddleworth OL3 7 EW

Vacancies »

The Hepworth Band

June 6 • We would like to invite applications for an EEb bass player and percussionist to join the band.. We enjoy well attended rehearsals, an attractive programme of concerts and are looking forward to competing at the British Open Championships in September

Mereside Brass

June 5 • MERESIDE BRASS (Northwich, Cheshire) are looking for a front row CORNET, possibly PRINCIPAL for the right player and a PERCUSSIONIST. We are a friendly 4th Section band, currently not contesting but with a sensible calendar of jobs and band social events

Besses Boys' Band

June 5 • Besses Boys' Band (2nd Section NW) are looking for a TUTTI SOLO CORNET to join the band. Rehearsals take place Monday and Friday, 19:30-21:30 in Simister, Prestwich, Manchester, M25 2SB

Pro Cards »

James Garlick

BMus (Hons), QTS
Conductor, Band Trainer, Adjudicator, Tutor

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top