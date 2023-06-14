                 

Double honour for Phillipa Edwards

One of Australian banding's pioneering figures has been honoured with a brace of prestigious awards.

Phillipa Edwards OAM
  Phillipa Edwards OAM has been a pioneering figure in Australian banding

Wednesday, 14 June 2023

        

Phillipa Edwards, a pioneering figure of positive inventiveness in the Australian brass band movement has become the inaugural recipient of the Janice Valma Davey OAM Memorial Award.

The announcement was made at the recent 'Women in Brass: A Celebration of Women in Banding' gala concert, and has been made in recognition of her achievements in playing a pivotal role in supporting and advancing community bands and the brass band movement in Australia.

Following the presentation it was also announced that Phillipa will also be presented with the Medal of the Order of Australia for her services to music through brass bands, in the King's Birthday Honours List.

Trailblazing

Janice Valma Davey OAM, was a trailblazing musician — honoured in her life with induction into the Victorian Honour Roll for Women' for her work over half a century and more as a drum major and trainer, adjudicator advisor and board member for the Victorian Bands' League. She was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for her outstanding contribution to the brass band community.

In 1981 she became the first female to be declared Australian Champion Drum Major' — with her legacy one that still resonates today.

Passion speaks volumes

Phillipa Edwards OAM has honoured that legacy through her own work — one that the citation for the award said demonstrated, "...a passion that speaks volumes about her dedication and love of the brass band movement and the many individuals she has introduced, taught and nurtured throughout the brass band world, specifically within Victoria."

That work has been spearheaded through the likes of Hyde Street Youth Band, Darebin Youth Band, Coburg Junior Brass and the Victorian State Youth Band, as well as ensembles such as Glenferrie Brass, Footscray-Yaraville City Band and Women in Brass.

Phillipa has also co-founded the company Skunkworks Community which has pioneered free tuition and initiatives to help the wider brass band community.

the citation for the award said demonstrated, "...a passion that speaks volumes about her dedication and love of the brass band movement "citation

Humbled

Speaking about the awards Phillipa said: "I am humbled to receive these awards that recognise the work undertaken over a number of years to foster innovation, inclusivity, and positive change within the brass banding community

Many other have helped so much along the way. Their unwavering commitment, dedication, and enthusiasm have been instrumental in propelling our initiatives forward and bringing them to life and we are forever grateful for their unwavering belief.

We are grateful beyond words for this recognition, and we pledge to continue working tirelessly to create opportunities, empower individuals, and foster innovation within our community."

        

