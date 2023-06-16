Doors open for next generation at Tewit

Tewit Youth Band is looking to link up with the next generation of youngsters who want to enjoy brass band music making.

The Tewit Youth Band will be opening its doors on Saturday 24th June (2.00pm) to showcase to a new generation of youngster just what exciting brass band adventures they can enjoy with them.

Positive impact

The band has made a hugely positive impact in recent years in the Harrogate & District area, as well as further afield with its concert and contest appearances.

Now they are looking at players aged from 8 to 18 to join them — from complete learners to more advanced players, who can jump straight into their Training, Junior, Intermediate or even Senior bands.

Interest in music

A spokesperson told 4BR: "As part of the Tewit Youth Band family, our players have the opportunity to meet, play music and socialise with other young people who share their interest in music.

Weekly practice is a great time to get to know other players and the popular breaktime visit to the tuck shop is always a good opportunity to catch up."

They added: "We also hold social events, including a trip to an outdoors adventure centre to encourage teamwork and friendships among our younger players as well as an annual BBQ for all our band members and their families."

As part of the Tewit Youth Band family, our players have the opportunity to meet, play music and socialise with other young people who share their interest in music Tewit Youth Band

Denis Wick

Find out more

To find out more go along to the event at The Old Methodist Church in Strait Lane, Huby (LS17 0EA) on Saturday 24th June (2.00pm — 4.00pm) and find out more.

Find out more at: www.tyb.org.uk