Harborough announce return of Smith for future lead

Ben Smith returns home to become the Musical Director of Harborough Band.

The Harborough Band has announced the appointment of Ben Smith as its new Musical Director.

After enjoying a tenure in the role at Oddfellows Band, a band spokesperson told 4BR that he had "thoroughly impressed" during his recent link up with them, and that they are, "...excited to learn from his experiences as both a conductor and a top-flight euphonium player."

They added: "We can't wait to begin rehearsals with a busy engagement list to enjoy over the coming months."

Return

It sees Ben return to the band where he started his playing, as he told 4BR: "I'm absolutely delighted to accept the role. Harborough is very close to my heart as I started here on percussion at the age of 10, and my parents met through the band!

I'm really looking forward to taking the musical lead and can't wait to get started."

Thanks

The band also took the opportunity to thank departing MD, Brad Turnbull, after seven years in the role, and which included podium finishes at the Midlands Area, Butlins and Wychavon contests as well as a top-six finish at the 2022 Second Section National Finals.

They said: "Brad never failed to give 100% to the band, and we will always be grateful for his time, knowledge and support to all the Harborough Band community. We wish him well on his new Musical Director appointment at Bilton Silver Band."