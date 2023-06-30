                 

Elland offer six-pack deal in Huddersfield

The Elland Silver Band organisation will feature all six ensembles in their annual showcase concert in July.

Elland Silver
  All six ensembles will take to the stage at Huddersfield

Friday, 30 June 2023

        

The Elland Silver Band organisation will feature all six of its member ensembles at its annual concert in Huddersfield in a few weeks' time.

Over 100 musicians — many just starting out on their musical journeys will take to the stage to showcase the success of the organisations in providing inspirational musical experiences for players of all ages and experience.

Multi performers

Performances will come from the multi award-winning Elland Silver Youth Band, Training Band, HIT IT Percussion Group, Starter Band, Community Band and Championship Section Senior Band. The event will close with a massed band version of the very appropriate 'One Voice'.

Elland Silver Band MD, Daniel Brooks told 4BR: "The concert is one of our musical highlights of the year and gives us the opportunity to showcase the amazing work and talent of our organisation."

Time and place

The event takes place at Huddersfield Town Hall on Sunday 16th July

For further information go to: www.kirklees.gov.uk

        

TAGS: Elland Silver

