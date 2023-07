A successful grant application to the Asada Foundation will help the Eagley Band with their music making.

The Eagley Band has just taken delivery of 30 brand new K&M Music stands courtesy of supermarket retailer Asda.

The Asda Foundation provides grants of various sizes to small grass roots organisations with a number of bands having benefited from their various schemes.

The North West First Section band is now one of them, with MD Chris Wormald stating: "I was only made aware of the Asda Foundation earlier this month and our application was submitted, approved and paid literally within days."