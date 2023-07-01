Cosentino eager to make banding links on UK tour

                 

  The Besson tuba soloist Patricio Cosentino will head to the UK in November

Saturday, 01 July 2023

        

Besson tuba soloist Patricio Cosentino has told 4BR that is looking forward to making a return trip to the UK later this year for a series of recitals and masterclasses.

The Argentinian is no stranger to the brass banding world, selected as a member of the 2022 '4BR Band of the Year' and being a welcome guest presenter alongside 4BR Editor Iwan Fox as part of the Wobplay.com coverage of the 2022 European Brass Band Championships in Birmingham.

He has also been a proactive supporter and advocate for the development of brass bands in Germany, as well as in Latin America. He is currently MD of the Bass Band MV in Germany and is the tuba professor at the Brass Academy of Alicante in Spain.

He will visit the Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama and the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire in November and is hoping to connect with several bands with the aim to visit, teach and perform with them.

"I'm really looking forward to returning to the UK,"he said. "I had a fantastic experience listening to the remarkable bands at the European Championships at Symphony Hall and have wanted to come back ever since."

He added: "I enjoy my schedule as a soloist and clinician as well as being a brass band conductor. My passion is for the tuba and the commissioning and premiering of new repertoire especially Latin American composers.

Now I want to experience the British bands first hand and would love to perform with them — from linking up to teach youngsters to playing in rehearsals, conducting or performing in concerts when I'm here in November."

Further information:

For further information about liking with Patricio, contact: tuba.argentina@gmail.com

Website: www.patriciocosentino.com
Brass Academy Alicante: www.brassacademy.com
Youtube Chanell: www.youtube.com/user/tubaargentina

Buffet Crampon:
www.b-and-s.com/en/artist/patricio-cosentino
www.besson.com/en/artist/patricio-cosentino
www.melton-meinl-weston.com/en/artist/patricio-cosentino

        

Cosentino

