National Youth Band of Wales set for three peaks challenge

Paul Holland will lead the youngsters of the National Youth Band of Wales on demanding repertoire on their annual course and trio of concerts — including Eric Ball's classic 'High Peak'.

The National Youth Brass Band of Wales will meet later this month at Trinity St David in Carmarthen for its annual course, led by Flowers MD and former member, Paul Holland.

Trio of cocnerts

He will oversee the course which will culminate in three concerts in the north, west and south of the country featuring repertoire that will include Eric Ball's classic 'High Peak' as well as Gareth Wood's evocative 'Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden'.

Diverse repertoire will come from the pens of Debussy, Walton, Liz Lane, Paul Lovatt-Cooper, Christian Overhead, Jonathan Bates and Jan van der Roost.

The featured soloist is Lode Violet, the gifted principal cornet of Brass Band Willebroek who will perform major works by Denis Wright and Stan Niewenhuis.

Concert Tour:



National Youth Brass Band of Wales

Conductor: Paul Holland

Soloist: Lode Violet

Friday 28th July

(7.30pm)

Pritchard-Jones Hall

Bangor

Saturday 29th July

(7.30pm)

St David's Cathedral

St David's

Sunday 30th July

(1.00pm)

Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama

Cardiff