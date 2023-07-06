National Youth Band of Wales set for three peaks challenge

The National Youth Brass Band of Wales will meet later this month at Trinity St David in Carmarthen for its annual course, led by Flowers MD and former member, Paul Holland.
Trio of cocnerts
He will oversee the course which will culminate in three concerts in the north, west and south of the country featuring repertoire that will include Eric Ball's classic 'High Peak' as well as Gareth Wood's evocative 'Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden'.
Diverse repertoire will come from the pens of Debussy, Walton, Liz Lane, Paul Lovatt-Cooper, Christian Overhead, Jonathan Bates and Jan van der Roost.
The featured soloist is Lode Violet, the gifted principal cornet of Brass Band Willebroek who will perform major works by Denis Wright and Stan Niewenhuis.
Concert Tour:
National Youth Brass Band of Wales
Conductor: Paul Holland
Soloist: Lode Violet
Friday 28th July
(7.30pm)
Pritchard-Jones Hall
Bangor
Saturday 29th July
(7.30pm)
St David's Cathedral
St David's
Sunday 30th July
(1.00pm)
Royal Welsh College of Music & Drama
Cardiff