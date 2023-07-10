Morley Best of Brass series confirms line-up

Hammonds, WFEL Fairey, Black Dyke, Grimethorpe, Brighouse & Rastrick, Flowers, Rothwell Temperance and GUS Band are on the programme at Morley Town Hall for the 2023/2024 Best of Brass series.

The schedule for the 2023/24 Leeds Best of Brass series has been confirmed as it returns in September with the first of its eight monthly concerts featuring leading UK bands.

An integral part of the musical attractions provided by Leeds Arts Events & Venues promoted by Leeds City Council the series is hosted at the Grade I listed Morley Town Hall.

Schedule

French Open champion Hammonds open things on Saturday 30th September, and will be followed by WFEL Fairey (Saturday 11th November).

2024 kicks off with Black Dyke (Saturday 13th January), followed by Grimethorpe Colliery (Saturday 10th February), followed by Brighouse & Rastrick (Saturday 9th March), Flowers (Saturday 13th April), Rothwell Temperance (Saturday 27th April) and GUS Band (Saturday 18th May).

Details:

Saturday 30th September

Hammonds Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk





Saturday 11th November

Fairey Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk





Saturday 13th January

Black Dyke Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk





Saturday 10th February

Grimethorpe Colliery Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk





Saturday 9th March

Brighouse & Rastrick

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £16 (£14 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk





Saturday 13th April

Flowers Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk





Saturday 27th April

Rothwell Temperance

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk





Saturday 18th May

GUS Band

Morley Town Hall (7.30pm)

Tickets: £14 (£12 for over 60s, full-time students, unwaged and LeedsCard Extra holders. £10 for under 26s)

Box Office: 0113 376 0318 / leedsconcertseason.co.uk