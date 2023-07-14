                 

Bolsover Festival of Brass draws announced

The draws for the 2023 Bolsover Festival of Brass have been announced.

Bolsover Festival of Brass
  The festival will see live broadcast performances from each section

Friday, 14 July 2023

        

The Bolsover Festival of Brass has confirmed details of the draw for each of the sections of competition to be held on the weekend of Saturday 30th and Sunday 1st October.

The event will once again offer the opportunity for the performances from each band to be broadcast live across the banding world, whilst the connection to the British Open Championship will see the highest placed qualifying band gain direct entry to the Senior Trophy at the 2024 Spring Festival.

Find out more:


https://bolsoverfestivals.com/

Championship Section:

Sunday 1st October
Commencing: 9.00am (Main Theatre)
Adjudicator: Mark Wilkinson

1. Gresley Colliery (Craig Stevens)
2. Newstead Brass (TBA)
3. Blidworth Welfare (Gary Perrin)
4. Jackfield Band (Ryan Richards)
5. Yorkshire Imperial (Garu Hallas)
6. Elland Silver (Daniel Brooks)
7. Stannington (Sam Fisher)
8. Hucknall & Linby (Paul Whyley)
9. Kidlington Concert Brass (Jonathan Pippen)
10. Haverhill Silver (Paul Filby)
11. Pemberton Old (Ben Dixon)
12. Wingates (Andrea Price)
13. Staffordshire (Craig Williams)
14. Easington Colliery (Stephen Malcolm)
15. South Yorkshire Police (TBA)
16. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter)
17. Milton Keynes Brass (TBA)
18. Roberts Bakery (Mike Jones)
19. Freckleton (Adam Taylor)
20. Middleton (Jamie Cooper)


First Section:


Sunday 1st October
Commencing: 9.30am (Hall 2)
Adjudicator: Stephanie Binns

1. Carlton Brass (TBA)
2. Chapeltown Silver (Colum O'Shea)
3. Hucknall & Lindley (Paul Whyley)
4. Strata Brass (Leigh Baker)
5. Staffordshire (Craig Williams)
6. Pemberton Old (Ben Dixon)
7. Silkstone (TBA)
8. South Yorkshire Police (TBA)
9. Lydbrook (Gareth Ritter)
10. Milton Keynes Brass (TBA)
11. Skelmanthorpe (Martin Heartfield)
12. Freckleton (Adam Taylor)
13. Stamford Brass (Julian Bright)
14. Middleton (Jamie Cooper)


Second Section:


Saturday 30th September
Commencing: 11.00am (Hall 2)
Adjudicator: Mark Wilkinson

1. Leicester Co-operative (TBA)
2. Skelmersdale Prize (Benjamin Coulson)
3. Lindley (Alan Widdop)
4. Emley (Tim Sidwell)
5. Kippax (James Beecham)
6. Wellington (Telford) Brass (Ian Johnson)
7. Haslingden & Helmshore (Joshua Hughes)
8. Whitworth Vale & Healey (Mike Golding)


Third Section:


Saturday 30th September
Commencing: 1.30pm (Main Theatre)
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

1. Ibstock Brick Brass (Luke Atkinson)
2. Towcester Studio Brass (Neil Brownless)
3. Spennymoor Town (Fiona Casewell)
4. City of Wrexham (Ian Johnson)


Fourth Section:


Saturday 30th September
Commencing: 10.00am (Main Theatre)
Adjudicator: Christopher Bond

1. Matlock Brass (Chris Banks)
2. Ilkeston Brass (Alex Bland)
3. Bakewell Silver (Sarah Fellowes)
4. Dodworth Colliery MW (Geof Benson)
5. Banovallum Brass (Tony Garrill)
6. Thrapston Town (Nathan Waterman)
7. Whitwell Brass (Rob Deakin)

        

