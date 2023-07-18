                 

Ebbw Valley add Sykes to Cheltenham line-up

The experienced Stephen Sykes has joined Ebbw Valley Brass as they prepare for their Cheltenham National Final appearance.

Stephen Sykes
  Stephen Sykes returns to south Wales banding with Ebbw Valley

Tuesday, 18 July 2023

        

Ebbw Valley Brass has announced the signing of Stephen Sykes on solo trombone as they prepare for their forthcoming appearance at the First Section National Finals in Cheltenham.

The former BBC Radio 2 Young Brass soloist and Don Lusher Trombone competition winner has returned to Welsh banding after previously enjoying successful spells with Cory, Tongwynlais and Tredegar, where he won the 'Best Instrumentalist' award at the 2010 British Open.

He has also enjoyed an extensive freelance career, including tenures at Fairey and Black Dyke and having played with many of the UK's professional orchestras.

Delighted

Speaking about the appointment, Ebbw Valley Brass MD, Gareth Ritter said: "We are delighted that Stephen accepted our invitation. He is a performer with incredible musicality and professionalism and gives us a huge boost ahead of our Cheltenham appearance.

He is a great soloist and leader of the section and has also joined our brand-new venture, EV10 — our new ten-piece ensemble."

Looking forward

In response, Stephen told 4BR: "Ebbw Valley have been extremely welcoming and I'm looking forward to being involved in the Welsh banding scene again. It's also great to be back playing in a section with my great friend Mark Winstone on bass trombone."

        

