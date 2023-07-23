Fulham appoint Hairsine to lead role

Sam Hairsine, the Director of Music of The Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood has become the new Musical Director of Fulham Brass.

Fulham Brass has announced that Sam Hairsine, the Director of Music of The Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood has become their new Musical Director.

Perfect fit

A spokesperson stated: "The band is absolutely delighted to have Sam on board. From our first meeting we knew straightaway that he was the perfect fit as his musical vision and ambition matched so well with the band's ethos and plans for the future.

Sam brings such a wealth of experience. We are sure that the band will continue to grow and go from strength to strength under his leadership and we are very excited for the next chapter."

They added: "We wish to congratulate all of the applicants and thank them, and the band members, for their commitment to the auditions process. We are very much looking forward to Sam joining us in the band room from September."

Thrilled

In response to his new appointment Sam Hairsine stated: "I'm thrilled to have been appointed. They've got a fantastic energy, great people and a really good setup, so I'm excited to see what we can achieve together.

It really seems like we've got an opportunity to work on some fulfilling projects, and of course to be back contesting is exciting for me."

Image: Lewis Crowe