Elland look to reignite lost love

The Elland Silver Band organisation is looking to reignite lost and new passions for playing in a brass band.

Instruments
  The project aims to link up with new as well as former brass band players

Tuesday, 25 July 2023

        

Elland Silver Band will shortly launch their latest initiative which aims to help adults either begin, or rediscover, the love of playing a brass band instrument.

The weekly course (every Tuesday from 12th September from 6.30 — 7.30pm) will be led by their brass tutor Tom Cobham, who will guide students through the basics of playing as well as reading music.

Reigniting interest

Speaking about the latest venture, Samantha Harrison told 4BR: "Over the past year we've been approached by several adults who have talked about either learning how to play or reigniting their past interest.

It has shown that there is an opportunity to provide a programme catering for adults to help recruit new members to our community band. Brass band music making is a lifelong hobby and you're never too old to learn."

Interested

The Elland Band organisation already operates a family of six bands and is one of the largest brass band organisations in the country, with around 120 members aged from 7 upwards.

Anyone interested in signing up for the course, which does entail a cost but does include the use of an instrument, can email ellandband@hotmail.co.uk for further details.

        

