                 

*
banner

News

Ryan takes the lead at City of Bradford

Matthew Ryan becomes the new Musical Director of City of Bradford Band.

Matt Ryan
  Matt Ryan takes over as Musical Director at City of Bradford Band

Tuesday, 25 July 2023

        

The City of Bradford Band has announced the appointment of Matthew Ryan as its new Musical Director.

Matt, who recently claimed the 2023 Brass Band Conductors Association Award, takes on the role after enjoying a successful period with Flixton Band, leaving them on a high by winning the Darwen March & Hymn Contest.

Delighted

A spokesperson for City of Bradford, whose most recent contest outing was a highly encouraging seventh place finish at the Spring Festival Grand Shield, told 4BR: "After an extensive audition process, we are delighted that Matt has accepted this role with us.

His energy and ambition is clear for all to see and we look forward to our first outing after the summer which will be at the Dr Martin's contest in September.

We would like to extend our thanks to Gareth Brindle for supporting us during the last few months, culminating in an excellent result at the Grand Shield."

        

TAGS: City of Bradford

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Grimethopre

Grimethorpe make cross genre concert link

July 25 • Grimethorpe Colliery Band will link up with the RSVP Bhangra ensemble and operatic soprano vocalist Belinda Evans for their latest high profile concert appearance.

Sovereign Brass

Top sop lead to manage Sovereign

July 25 • Soprano player Vicky Flint becomes the new Band Manager at Sovereign Brass.

Matt Ryan

Ryan takes the lead at City of Bradford

July 25 • Matthew Ryan becomes the new Musical Director of City of Bradford Band.

Lydbrook

Heart of oak for centenary Lydbrook

July 25 • The Lydbrook Band's centenary celebrations have continued in the wooded heart of their local community.

What's on »

The GUS Band -

Saturday 22 July • University of Northampton NN4 8RP

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - BRIAN HALLIWELL Memorial Concert

Sunday 23 July • Pemberton Old Bandroom,. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Thoresby Colliery Band

Sunday 23 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 24 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

The GUS Band - Thrapston Town Band

Saturday 29 July • Church of St Mary the Virgin, Titchmarsh NN14 3DB

Vacancies »

Linthwaite Band

July 24 • We are a friendly 4th section contesting Band, and have vacancies for cornets, basses and percussion players, see below for more details.

Mereside Brass

July 23 • MERESIDE BRASS (Northwich, Cheshire) are pleased to welcome our new MD Calum Macdonald. We are looking for a front row CORNET possibly PRINCIPAL to complete our line up. We are a friendly 4th Section band with a sensible calendar of jobs and social events

St. Ronan's Silver Band

July 23 • SOLO CORNETS (positions flexible). Friendly, progressive band based in Innerleithen in the Borders, near Peebles/Galashiels, 50 mins from Edinburgh. 3rd Section from Jan 24. Full concert/contest programme & wide variety of jobs.

Pro Cards »

Nicholas B. Hudson

FTCL LGSMD (Hons)
Musician | Trombonist | Educator

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top