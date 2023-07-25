Ryan takes the lead at City of Bradford

Matthew Ryan becomes the new Musical Director of City of Bradford Band.

The City of Bradford Band has announced the appointment of Matthew Ryan as its new Musical Director.

Matt, who recently claimed the 2023 Brass Band Conductors Association Award, takes on the role after enjoying a successful period with Flixton Band, leaving them on a high by winning the Darwen March & Hymn Contest.

Delighted

A spokesperson for City of Bradford, whose most recent contest outing was a highly encouraging seventh place finish at the Spring Festival Grand Shield, told 4BR: "After an extensive audition process, we are delighted that Matt has accepted this role with us.

His energy and ambition is clear for all to see and we look forward to our first outing after the summer which will be at the Dr Martin's contest in September.

We would like to extend our thanks to Gareth Brindle for supporting us during the last few months, culminating in an excellent result at the Grand Shield."