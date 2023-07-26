                 

Playing means the earth to the National Childrens' Band of Great Britain

The National Children's Band of Great Britain is working hard, having fun and learning loads as they look towards their end of course concert on Friday in Norwich.

  The National Childrens' Band of Great Britain has been enjoying a great time

Wednesday, 26 July 2023

        

The players on the National Childrens' Band of Great Britain are currently enjoying themselves at Wymondham College as part of their annual course.

The talented youngsters all aged between 8 and 14 are being led this year by guest conductor Mareika Gray, whose drive and enthusiasm has already ensured that they have been performing at their very best.

Principals

The principal seats have been allocated with Izzy (cornet), George (soprano), Noah (flugel), Charles (horn), Natasha (euphonium), Skye (baritone), Thomas (trombone), James (Eb tuba), Oliver (Bb tuba), and Shanna (percussion) proudly leading their sections.

The featured soloist in the end of course concert with the theme of 'Rhythm', at The Halls in Norwich on Friday 28th (3.00pm) will be renowned percussionist Simone Rebello, whilst it will also feature the world premiere of Belgium composer Lennert Van Laenen's new work, 'Sparkle'.

Partnerships

The band is also enjoying strengthening its partnerships with British Army Music and The Wildlife Trusts Charity.

Lt Col David Barringer MBE (Commanding Officer of The Bands of the Household Division and BAM's Principal Director of Music) will join the jury of the prestigious in-house Harry Mortimer solo competition, whilst Dom Higgins (Head of Health & Education) of The Wildlife Trusts Charity is coordinating a series of activities to inform them more about their work surrounding awareness of sustainability and endangered species.

"We have had an incredible start to what is going to be a memorable week of music making, fun and exploration,"CEO Mark Bromley told 4BR. "It's been fantastic seeing Mareika work with such eager players and the response has been immediate.

We are also delighted to welcome Lt Col David Barringer and Dom Higgins — with Dom giving further information that back our partnership with The Wildlife Trusts that will see the commission of 'Fragile World' from the acclaimed composer Sir Karl Jenkins."

Thanks

Mark also took the opportunity to thank Besson for providing hearing protection

Mark added: "We are grateful for the practical support provided by Besson and the very important exploration and discussion given by Dom Higgins about the dangers now facing our planet and what little things we can do to make a difference.

It's already been such an exciting few days with mor to come as we lead up to the concert on Friday."

Tickets:

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at:

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-national-childrens-brass-band-of-great-britain-summer-concert-tickets-624210138327?lang=en-gb&locale=en_GB&status=30&view=listing&fbclid=IwAR0wrrjGgYUIHYreU60tSRY-EMgaP2JTJUhNH63pUs1fv7Ut0y7QmrrHWDQ

        

