Reconnection for EverReady

The Reg Vardy Band will become the EverReady Band as they make a reconnection in more ways than one to their proud past to power their future ambitions.

After almost 20 years proudly representing the Vardy Foundation in their artistic endeavours, the Reg Vardy Band will make a reconnection to its past in a new way from the start of the second half of the 2023 contesting year.

They will be known as the EverReady Band — a neat co-joined link with the name under which they became the foremost band in the North of England region and a highly competitive contender at major contests.

Since the support of the Vardy Foundation ended in 2022, the organisation has been entirely self-funding in maintaining its reputation as a leading top section challenger.

Grateful

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We have been exceptionally grateful for the long-term support of Sir Peter and the Foundation, but the time has now come to move forward under a new name and to forge new partnerships and associations."

4BR was informed that although the new name pays homage to their proud history, the EverReady Band identity is in no way associated with the former battery company — the reconnection a combination of two words that now describe its desire to power an exciting new future for itself whilst maintaining a proud link to its past.

Dedication

They added: "The logo is based upon the West Stanley Pit Disaster Memorial, which stands outside North Durham Academy close to our the rehearsal premises. The memorial to the 168 victims was dedicated by the band upon the centenary in 2009 — and offers a permanent reminder of the sacrifice made those working in the coal industry in the Stanley area."

The area continues to support the current band with a number of local councillors helping with their 52nd appearance at the National Finals in London in October.