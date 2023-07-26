                 

*
banner

News

Reconnection for EverReady

The Reg Vardy Band will become the EverReady Band as they make a reconnection in more ways than one to their proud past to power their future ambitions.

rEG vARDY
  The band will assume its new identity for the next contesting season

Wednesday, 26 July 2023

        

After almost 20 years proudly representing the Vardy Foundation in their artistic endeavours, the Reg Vardy Band will make a reconnection to its past in a new way from the start of the second half of the 2023 contesting year.

They will be known as the EverReady Band — a neat co-joined link with the name under which they became the foremost band in the North of England region and a highly competitive contender at major contests.

Since the support of the Vardy Foundation ended in 2022, the organisation has been entirely self-funding in maintaining its reputation as a leading top section challenger.

the EverReady Band identity is in no way associated with the former battery company — the reconnection a combination of two words that now describe its desire to power an exciting new future for itself whilst maintaining a proud link to its past4BR

Grateful

A spokesperson told 4BR: "We have been exceptionally grateful for the long-term support of Sir Peter and the Foundation, but the time has now come to move forward under a new name and to forge new partnerships and associations."

4BR was informed that although the new name pays homage to their proud history, the EverReady Band identity is in no way associated with the former battery company — the reconnection a combination of two words that now describe its desire to power an exciting new future for itself whilst maintaining a proud link to its past.

Dedication

They added: "The logo is based upon the West Stanley Pit Disaster Memorial, which stands outside North Durham Academy close to our the rehearsal premises. The memorial to the 168 victims was dedicated by the band upon the centenary in 2009 — and offers a permanent reminder of the sacrifice made those working in the coal industry in the Stanley area."

The area continues to support the current band with a number of local councillors helping with their 52nd appearance at the National Finals in London in October.

        

TAGS: Reg Vardy

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

rEG vARDY

Reconnection for EverReady

July 26 • The Reg Vardy Band will become the EverReady Band as they make a reconnection in more ways than one to their proud past to power their future ambitions.

NYBBGB

Playing means the earth to the National Childrens' Band of Great Britain

July 26 • The National Children's Band of Great Britain is working hard, having fun and learning loads as they look towards their end of course concert on Friday in Norwich.

BBE Week

BBE to launch Brass Band Week in 2024

July 25 • A new initiative aimed at promoting the community benefits of banding nationwide will be launched in July 2024 by Brass Bands England.

Grimethopre

Grimethorpe make cross genre concert link

July 25 • Grimethorpe Colliery Band will link up with the RSVP Bhangra ensemble and operatic soprano vocalist Belinda Evans for their latest high profile concert appearance.

What's on »

The GUS Band -

Saturday 22 July • University of Northampton NN4 8RP

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - BRIAN HALLIWELL Memorial Concert

Sunday 23 July • Pemberton Old Bandroom,. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Thoresby Colliery Band

Sunday 23 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 24 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

The GUS Band - Thrapston Town Band

Saturday 29 July • Church of St Mary the Virgin, Titchmarsh NN14 3DB

Vacancies »

Littleport Brass Band

July 26 • Littleport Band have vacancies for a 2nd Euphonium & Bb Bass. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious but friendly, working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room.

The Marple Band

July 26 • Are you looking for a change of scene. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 2nd Section musicians who are looking for Cornets, BBb Bass, Solo Baritone & percussion player to join our successful band.

Easingwold Town Band

July 26 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. Youâ€™ll find a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top