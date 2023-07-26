Willebroek solo contest links with Wick and Alliance

The Willebroek Solo Competition has gained support from the Denis Wick and Alliance brands.

The Willebroek Solo Contest has announced that it has entered an exclusive partnership with the Denis Wick and Alliance Brass brands to support its growing annual event.

Since starting in 2021, the international competition has attracted an increasing geographical spread of entrants in each of its four classes.

Prize pool

There is a prize pool of 5,000 Euros covering the different four categories, with the 2023 final being held at the Municipal Schouwburg in Willebroek on Sunday 1st October. The overall winner will claim a 1,000 Euro prize.

Denis Wick and Alliance Brass will offer vouchers to four winners that can be redeemed for mouthpieces and mutes.

Also included are prizes which include a commission work from composer Stijn Aertgeerts, tuition lessons, vouchers from Buffet Crampon and Hal Leonard and a solo performance opportunity with Young Brassband Willebroek.

The jury will include renowned solo performers Raf Van Looveren, Sophie Binet-Budelot and Kris Garfitt alongside conductor Erik Janssen.

The event is being comprehensively covered by CU Brass and Yuja media.

Denis Wick

New chapter

Event organiser Lode Violet told 4BR: "This partnership marks a new chapter in the history of the event. We are incredibly proud to collaborate with two of the most respected brands in the brass industry.

With the support of Denis Wick and Alliance Brass, we can provide our participants with even more opportunities to develop as musicians and nurture their passion for brass music."

More information

For more information about the Willebroek Solo Contest and how to participate, visit the official website at www.willebroeksolocontest.be