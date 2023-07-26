                 

*
banner

News

Willebroek solo contest links with Wick and Alliance

The Willebroek Solo Competition has gained support from the Denis Wick and Alliance brands.

Willebroek
  The competition has been running since 2021.

Wednesday, 26 July 2023

        

The Willebroek Solo Contest has announced that it has entered an exclusive partnership with the Denis Wick and Alliance Brass brands to support its growing annual event.

Since starting in 2021, the international competition has attracted an increasing geographical spread of entrants in each of its four classes.

Prize pool

There is a prize pool of 5,000 Euros covering the different four categories, with the 2023 final being held at the Municipal Schouwburg in Willebroek on Sunday 1st October. The overall winner will claim a 1,000 Euro prize.

Denis Wick and Alliance Brass will offer vouchers to four winners that can be redeemed for mouthpieces and mutes.

Also included are prizes which include a commission work from composer Stijn Aertgeerts, tuition lessons, vouchers from Buffet Crampon and Hal Leonard and a solo performance opportunity with Young Brassband Willebroek.

The jury will include renowned solo performers Raf Van Looveren, Sophie Binet-Budelot and Kris Garfitt alongside conductor Erik Janssen.

The event is being comprehensively covered by CU Brass and Yuja media.

With the support of Denis Wick and Alliance Brass, we can provide our participants with even more opportunities to develop as musicians and nurture their passion for brass musicLode Violet

New chapter

Event organiser Lode Violet told 4BR: "This partnership marks a new chapter in the history of the event. We are incredibly proud to collaborate with two of the most respected brands in the brass industry.

With the support of Denis Wick and Alliance Brass, we can provide our participants with even more opportunities to develop as musicians and nurture their passion for brass music."

More information

For more information about the Willebroek Solo Contest and how to participate, visit the official website at www.willebroeksolocontest.be

        

Become a supporter and help make our future secure.

4barsrest continues to be a proudly independent voice. There are no paywalls to overcome to be able to enjoy what we do to keep our journalism at the heart of the brass banding world. Support us with a one-off donation or subscribe from just £2.50 per month.

Support us    

Latest News »

Wessex Summer School

Wessex prepares for massed delegates

July 26 • Michael Fowles will lead delegates on the forthcoming Wessex Band Summer School.

Willebroek

Willebroek solo contest links with Wick and Alliance

July 26 • The Willebroek Solo Competition has gained support from the Denis Wick and Alliance brands.

rEG vARDY

Reconnection for EverReady

July 26 • The Reg Vardy Band will become the EverReady Band as they make a reconnection in more ways than one to their proud past to power their future ambitions.

NYBBGB

Playing means the earth to the National Childrens' Band of Great Britain

July 26 • The National Children's Band of Great Britain is working hard, having fun and learning loads as they look towards their end of course concert on Friday in Norwich.

What's on »

The GUS Band -

Saturday 22 July • University of Northampton NN4 8RP

PEMBERTON OLD WIGAN DW BRASS BANDS - BRIAN HALLIWELL Memorial Concert

Sunday 23 July • Pemberton Old Bandroom,. Enfield street,. Pemberton,. Wigan WN5 8DZ

Boarshurst Silver Band - Thoresby Colliery Band

Sunday 23 July • Boarshurst Band Club. Greenbridge Lane. Greenfield. Oldham OL3 7EW

Appledore Band - Summer Season Concerts on the Quay

Monday 24 July • Appledore Quay - Opposite the Seagate EX39 1QS

The GUS Band - Thrapston Town Band

Saturday 29 July • Church of St Mary the Virgin, Titchmarsh NN14 3DB

Vacancies »

Littleport Brass Band

July 26 • Littleport Band have vacancies for a 2nd Euphonium & Bb Bass. We are a Cambridgeshire 3rd section band who are ambitious but friendly, working with our talented MD Ian Johnson. We rehearse on Wednesday evenings 7.30-9.30pm in our own band room.

The Marple Band

July 26 • Are you looking for a change of scene. The Marple Band are a friendly group of 2nd Section musicians who are looking for Cornets, BBb Bass, Solo Baritone & percussion player to join our successful band.

Easingwold Town Band

July 26 • We are an enterprising, forward-looking, inclusive 4th Section band with vacancies for soprano cornet, front-row cornet and Eb bass. Youâ€™ll find a friendly welcome at our bandroom in Easingwold, 12 miles N of York (postcode YO61 3DB). Come for a blow!

Pro Cards »

Andrew White

MA(Ed Man), B Ed (Hons), BBCM, ADNCB, PGCE, Cert Ed
Conductor, Arranger, Adjudicator & Educationist

               

 © 2023 4barsrest.com Ltd

Back to top