Scottish youth head to Perthshire in record numbers

185 young players will enjoy their National Youth Brass Bands of Scotland experience this coming week.

Saturday, 29 July 2023

        

The Perthshire hills will soon come alive with the sound of music making as a record number of young players head to the small village of Forgandenny for their week-long National Youth Brass Band of Scotland (NYBBS) summer course.

185 youngsters as well as 35 musical and pastoral staff will be based at the Strathallan School until Saturday for the 65th annual course which will culminate in a concert day of performances at Perth Concert Hall on Saturday 5th August given by the Chidren's, Reserve and Senior Bands.

Fun and sun

As well as working on challenging repertoire there will be plenty of fun too, with SBBA President and Course Coordinator Carrie Boax hoping to add the finishing touches by bringing some warm weather with her from her recent Spanish holiday.

"Everyone is looking forward to next week. I personally can't wait — and I hope we can have plenty of sunshine too."

The NYBBS summer course is supported with funding from Creative Scotland through its Youth Music Initiative.

Trio of bands

64 youngsters will make up the Children's Band under MD Alan Fernie, with a further 57 in the ranks of the Reserve Band led by John Boax and 64 members in the Senior Band conducted by Ian Porthouse.

Following the success of last year's initiative, there will also be an Open Day on Thursday 3rd August from 10.30am to 2.00pm for parents and young people who wish to know what goes on at a summer course and who may be contemplating signing up in the future.

The occasion will give potential new NYBBS members the opportunity to become immersed in the summer school experience, meeting pastoral and music staff, joining a sectional rehearsal and exploring the Strathallan campus.

Open Day

Attendance at the Open Day can be booked via Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-summer-open-day-tickets-666558503427

On the Saturday the three NYBBS bands will be appearing in Perth Concert Hall for two end-of-course concerts. The Children's band will be performing at 3.00pm and the Reserve and Senior bands will be on stage from 6.30pm.

Concerts:

Admission to the Children's band performance can be booked via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-childrens-band-concert-tickets-666525695297

Reserve/Senior bands concert is bookable at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/nybbs-2023-senior-and-reserve-bands-concert-tickets-666545825507

Tickets can also be purchased on the door, priced £5 and £12.

        

