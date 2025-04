The latest episode of the banding podcast with a Welsh flavour is now out, with an interview with Nia Lloyd Williams of Rhyl Silver Band

The latest edition of the Brass Monkeys podcast is now out with the trio of Rich, Steve and Doug.

For this episode they link up with the highly respected Nia Lloyd Williams who talks about her brass band musical journey that started in a damp Rhyl Sliver bandroom and who has played every instrument from soprano to Bb bass.

Seek them out at: https://thebrassmonkeyspodcast.podbean.com/