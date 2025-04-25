                 

Japan embraces Welsh banding ambassadors

The Tongwynlais Band has just returned from a memorable musical tour where they helped promote the Land of My Fathers in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Tongwynlais
  The band gave a number of concert performances in Japan

Friday, 25 April 2025

        

Tongwynlais Temperance has just returned to Wales following a memorable tour to Japan.

The band's performances played a central part in a successful 'Wales in Japan 2025' campaign backed by the Welsh Government funded Taith programme.

Musical passion

The week-long visit was packed with concerts, rehearsals, and workshops that brought Welsh and Japanese musicians together through the shared passion of music.

Led by Musical Director Owen Farr and band member Shoko Doherty, who is originally from Japan but has called Wales home for over 20 years, Tongwynlais gave concerts in Saitama, Utsunomiya and Tokyo, where they teamed up with local brass bands to incredibly enthusiastic audiences.

Wonderful ambassador

Speaking about the tour, Owen Farr told 4BR: "The band proved to be a wonderful ambassador for Wales. The standard of playing and sheer enjoyment of making music and helping to inspire younger players made this a very special trip.

In return the welcome and response we received from the very first workshop inspired us all throughout the tour.

It was a heartwarming, high-energy week that left lasting memories on both sides."

We're incredibly grateful to the bands in Japan for their warm welcome and hospitality. It was a joy to share music and friendship across the globeTongwynlais Temperance Band

Ties

The 'Wales in Japan 2025' project aims to strengthen the cultural ties between the two nations which have been built in part by the industrial connections that first started in the 1970s with Japanese investment into Wales.

Band Chairperson Andy Robins summed up the feeling of those who took part by adding: "We're incredibly grateful to the bands in Japan for their warm welcome and hospitality. It was a joy to share music and friendship across the globe."

        

