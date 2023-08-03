Giving something back...

Hattie Nuttall and Will Bennett are two youngsters determined to invest their time and energy back into the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

It is not just the experience of playing that keeps youngsters involved in the National Youth Brass Band of Great Britain.

19-year-old Hattie Nuttall and Will Bennett aged 17 have decided to give something extra back to the organisation this year by being part of its administration team.

Media liaison

Hattie has taken on the non-playing role as its media liaison and assistant administrator, after completing five courses with the National Children's Band and a further seven with the National Youth Band on cornet and flugel.

Over the past two weeks at Wymondham College Hattie has arranged interviews and photo opps, linked social media outlets, updated sponsors, banding and regional press, as well as helped with logistical arrangements for the NYBBGB Ambassador Ensemble's performance at St Martin in the Fields later this month and the Children's Band's appearance at Symphony Hall in Birmingham in September.

All that and there was just enough time left in the day to pick up music and sort out the usual admin challenges!

Give back

"I really wanted to be able to give something back to an organisation that gave me my musical identity," she said.

"The role came up for this year and I applied and got it. It's been brilliant working with Richard Milton (Operations Manager) and the team and seeing just what goes into supporting the players."

Hattie, who learnt to play with the 2nd Rossendale Scouts Band is currently going into her second year studying chemical engineering at Loughborough University. And although they haven't yet got a brass band, she is determined that she will keep her banding links.

Always involved

She added: "I think I'll end up going into industry, but I will always be involved in banding in some way.

I'm passionate about enhancing the outreach of the National Youth Band and connecting with the next generation of young players who can start their journey through the Children's Band like I did.

Seeing how they responded to finding out more about the work of the Wildlife Trust was incredible. That's why the Ambassador Ensemble is so important — it really is inspirational for children to see them in action."

It's so rewarding to see this peer group development being so successful. Hattie and Will are brilliant ambassadors for the band and I'm sure they will inspire many more youngsters to follow in their lead Mark Bromley

Inspiration

Meanwhile, Will's inspiration to be involved will also ensure that he is able to complete his Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award.

The A level student hails from the small village of Felsted in Essex — not usually seen as a heartland of brass banding, and for the last six years has attended the Junior Guildhall of Music under Rob Burgess.

After being part of the virtual Children's Band in 2020 he enjoyed his first Youth Band course in 2021 and hasn't looked back.

Best experiences

"It's been great,"he said. "My parents are musicians and they have encouraged me to gain the widest and best musical experiences — and the National Youth is that and more.

I've already completed my Bronze and Silver Duke of Edinburgh Awards and to gain the Gold I had to be involved in a national organisation for at least five days away from home.

The Youth Band was perfect, and it really has given me a different perspective on just how an organisation like this works as a player and a member of the house staff.

Richard Milton will help me with a report that I have to complete which I will the submit to see if it is successful."

Philosophical view

Will is currently undertaking French, Geography and Philosophy at college and hopes to go to university to carry on his philosophy studies — and keep on playing the trombone in a brass band.

"I'm really enjoying helping out on trombone with Haverhill Band at the moment and I've already checked out Leeds and Birmingham already and they have university bands and plenty of local bands around them.

I want to carry on my involvement in banding and help get other players from further afield from the main brass band areas to be a part of the National Youth Band set up."

Rewarding

Speaking about their involvement, CEO Mark Bromley said: "It's so rewarding to see this peer group development being so successful. Hattie and Will are brilliant ambassadors for the band and I'm sure they will inspire many more youngsters to follow in their lead."